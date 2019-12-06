lines up scholarship, revolving loans, widow support and other poverty alleviation tools for distribution

From Chuks Collins, Awka

As the countdown to the search for the successor to the incumbent governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano kicks off, a non-governmental organization(NGO) has set out qualities and agenda for him.

The group under the aegis of Dikeorah Mandate Group said their emergence was propelled by the need to ensure that only the best and committed choice would be picked.

Addressing journalists in Awka shortly after their inauguration, the chairman of the group’s board of Trustees(BoT) who is a well-known political strategist, finance expert and international aquaculturist, Chief Morris Ebo said they were non-political and were committed to a sustained mass sensitization of Anambra citizens towards choosing a performer as the next governor of the state.

According to him, “our main focus is to drastically reduce the prevailing widespread poverty ratio, unemployment, and to massively empower the youths and women within the 21 councils of the state irrespective of gender, political or religious leaning.

Taken on specific areas and tools of achieving these objectives, Chief Ebo, said he’s an agriculture and finance expert whose records of solid achievements extended beyond Anambra to Abuja, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers and Edo states. That he had used his know-how and contacts to teach and empower more than 2000 youths of these states and they are all employers of Labour today.

He said they would distribute hairdressing/barbing salon equipments, sewing machines, electric and manual grinders, commuter buses, tricycles, motor-cycles, photocopiers and other such poverty alleviating tools would be given out to deserving citizens to enable them sustain and take care of their families.

Ebo noted that other measures to be employed in the support of the masses include scholarship schemes, skill acquisition schemes, revolving loans, widowhood support/assistance to orphans/bright but indigent students upto university levels, etc.

He said they were mindful of the excruciating hardship being experienced by citizens and were out to render assistance to cushion it while spreading the message of choosing a selfless citizen as the next governor of the state. That it’s the only way Anambra state would come out of the present misery and directionless leadership. He confirmed that Dikeorah Mandate Group is a conglomeration of selfless philanthropists and that they were still accepting gifts and support from public spirited individuals and institutions.

On the choice of name for the group, he said it was chosen about two decades ago and literally means a valiant leader, and that they would soon publish schedule of activities for the Yuletide and new year.