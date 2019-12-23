The Federal Government has rejected the US designation of Nigeria as a

country that engages in or tolerates severe violations of religious

freedom, saying the iniquitous tag stems from an orchestrated

narrative that has long been discredited

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Minister of Information

and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the good people of Nigeria

enjoy unfettered freedom to practise their religion, and blamed failed

politicians and disgruntled elements – some of them

supposedly-respected leaders – for latching on to religion as their

trump card, especially in the run up to the last general elections, to

oust the Buhari Administration.

He said it is unfortunate that the US fell for the antics of the

discontented and the unpatriotic few, who will not hesitate to hang

Nigeria out to dry on the altar of their inordinate ambition and their

sheer animosity towards the Administration.

The Minister said the Nigerian government is acutely aware of how the

political opposition, in particular, had spared no resources in

deriving political capital from the various security challenges in the

country

”The deliberate effort to give religious coloration to the

farmers-herders clashes and the Boko Haram insurgency, in particular,

has undoubtedly helped to mislead the US into concluding that the

government is doing little or nothing to guarantee religious freedom

in the country.

”But, as we have always said, the farmers-herders clashes have

nothing to do with religion but everything to do with environmental

and socio-economic realities. The religious tag given to the clashes

has no basis in fact, but is very convenient for those who will very

easily give the dog a bad name just to hang it. On its part, the Boko

Haram terrorists are extreme fanatics who do not subscribe to the

tenets of any religion, in spite of their pretence to Islamic

adherence,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the good news is that the government has

succeeded in curbing the farmers-herders clashes through the

implementation of proactive and multi-dimensional strategy, which is

yielding remarkable results, just as it has largely defeated the Boko

Haram insurgency.

On the El-Zakzaky issue, which was referred to in the report by the US

government, he described it is purely a criminal matter, which is

being handled by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The Minister said while the government welcomes constructive criticism

from any quarter, it rejects any attempt to sow the seed of mistrust

among the various religious groups in the country.