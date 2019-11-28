From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Former Governor of the Brazilian state of Paraná, Orlando Pessuti has commended the efforts by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to boost entrepreneurship in his state.

Mr Pessuti gave the commendation in Curitiba during a meeting with Governor Ortom and officials of a leading development bank in Brazil, BRDE.

The former Paraná Governor stated that the global economy is being run by the private sector, stressing that states in countries such as Nigeria which have chosen to promote entrepreneurship especially through agriculture are on the right path.

Mr Pessuti said Governor Ortom’s decision to create the enabling environment for big and small enterprises would yield numerous positive results for Benue people.

He assured the Governor of his support in mobilizing members of the Brazilian business community to collaborate with Benue State, describing the Governor’s visit as timely and significant.

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom said the fact that Benue is Food Basket of Nigeria while Paraná is the Food Basket of Brazil would strike a partnership which would be rewarding for people of the two states.

He emphasized that the bilateral relations between Benue and the Brazilian state would produce great results for their people and thanked the Paraná former leader for the encouraging words.

Governor Ortom also listed the various investment opportunities existing in Benue to include hospitable populace, rich and arable land, as well as business-friendly environment.

He had earlier visited the headquarters of Sistema Oceptar, the umbrella organisation of cooperatives based in Curitiba where he held talks with officials of the group on ways Benue cooperatives could benefit from partnership with their counterparts in that state.

The Governor was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Hon Terwase Orbunde, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Barrister Merga Kachina Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Timothy Ijir, and Commissioner for Energy, Science Technology, Godwin Oyiwona and a development consultant, Dr Clement Ukpe.