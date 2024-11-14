Saboteur Leaders Betrayed Anambra PDP Says Nwobu As Party Sets Up 7 Committees

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Anambra state Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu has accused some leaders of the party of sabotaging the party in the past twenty eight years.

This is coming as the newly elected Chairman of the Mr Chidi Chidebe sets up seven Committees to work towards repositioning the party ahead of the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

Nwobu made this remark on Thursday at the Anambra State PDP Unity Gala, which also served as a valedictory ceremony for the outgoing Caretaker Committee, a grand reception for newly elected state executives, and a strategic meeting held in Awka.

“Anambra love the PDP, and the only problem is that those who call themselves our leaders are going out to collect money from our opponents and working against the party,”

“The PDP is back in Anambra State to reclaim its rightful position. If you believe in the PDP, believe with one mind. We are now united, focused, and have purposeful, committed leaders to take the party to greater heights.”he stated.

He urged the newly elected leaders not to disappoint the party faithful, given the overwhelming support from members.

“You must do everything possible to ensure that the PDP returns to the state as a winning party,” he emphasized.

The Chairman of the PDP in Anambra State, Chidi Chidebe announced that the seven committees has four months to present their reports adding that the committees have the task of working towards repositioning the party before the governorship election next year.

“It has become important that these committees seven of them and they have the task of reaching out to stakeholders and the agrived members as well as show casing and selling the party to the outside world” he said.

He stressed that these committees would not be used to witch-hunt anyone but to understand the challenges faced and find solutions for the future.

He called on the party faithful to support the new executives and promised not to disappoint in his duty to raise the PDP once again.