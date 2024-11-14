2027: Ohanaeze Youth Council Did Not Endorse Atiku Abubakar

*…As Atiku Abubakar Hired Nomadic Youth in the North to impersonate Ohanaeze Youth.*

*… Ohanaeze Youth has issued a warning to Atiku to refrain from linking his presidential campaign to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo*

Regarding the recent post on the official Facebook page of Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, concerning a presidential endorsement by the purported Ohanaeze Youth Wing World on November 13, 2024, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the apex socio-cultural youth organization of Igbo extraction worldwide, has cautioned Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against leveraging the Ohanaeze name to pursue his ostensibly unproductive and unrealizable presidential aspirations.

The Apex Youth organization of Igbo race worldwide, led by Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, has expressed disappointment regarding Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s desperate intentions to mismanage national funds, which they believe has led him to organize political jobbers, shenanigans and normadic youth under the guise of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide to support his purported presidential bid that has met a colossal defeat 5th times in Nigeria presidential history.

The Ohanaeze Youths Council (OYC) is a prominent sociopolitical organization representing Igbo youths worldwide, focusing on promoting the economic and political resilience of Ndigbo within Nigeria’s political landscape.

The public is hereby notified that Atiku Abubakar’s assertion about Ogbonnia Wenceslans being president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing is inaccurate, as this individual is not acknowledged or known within Igbo land, and their claimed origin is unsubstantiated.

We challenge Mr. Ogbonnia Wenceslans, who claims to be from Igbo land and president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing World Wide to issue a public statement specifying his State, Local Government, Community, Village, and Kindred affiliations to verify his asserted Igbo identity.

Our concerns have been raised regarding Atiku Abubakar’s reported tactics to undermine Ohanaeze Youth’s credibility, purportedly involving hired and paid youths from the North posing as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing members to bolster his unpopular presidential ambitions.

Considering Atiku Abubakar’s health and age, we recommend he prioritize his well-being, recognizing Nigeria’s need for leaders capable of vigorous service.

Ndigbo will no longer settle for subordinate position in Nigeria presidential landscape, and unfortunately, Nigeria missed a pivotal opportunity with Peter Obi’s candidacy in the 2023 presidential election. The new generation of Igbo extraction has lost faith, trust and confidence in the Nigerian federal system.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council’s primary focus is not the fraudulent activities anticipated in the 2027 elections, but rather the unification and preservation of Ndigbo, coupled with an unwavering demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release and the necessity of a sovereign national conference or referendum to prevent Nigeria from descending into chaos akin to Somalia and Haiti’s political situations.