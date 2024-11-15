Forum of Governors’ Wives Advocate for 6months Pay Maternity Leave, By Lawmakers

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

The Forum of Nigerian Governors’ Wives have called on lawmakers for the adoption of ‘6months Pay Maternity leave’ to improve maternal and child welfare across the federation.

The wife of the Kwara state governor, Dr. Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq, disclosed this Thursday, shortly after a meeting organized for Nigerian Governors’ Wives in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

The meeting tagged “2024 Annual Retreat”, serve as an avenue for members to fraternize and gain deeper understanding of the diversity of our great nation.

Rising from the meeting, the following resolutions were made;

“The forum advanced yet again with unwavering results to kick off the fight against sexual and gender based violence in their various states.

“The first ladies have collectively endorsed the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization, GAVI initiative, committing to sustain for HPV vaccine update to protect our girls’ health, the next line of action is the collective sensitisation of wives of Local Government Chairmen on HPV vaccine and cancer awareness.”

“The first ladies have pledged to vigorously advocate for adopting 6 months of pay maternity leave, engaging executive governors and state legislators to promote this policy across all states for improved maternal and child welfare,” Mrs Abdulrazaq stated.

The meeting which was attended by 23 first ladies of the federation, equally observed one minute silence for the late first lady of Akwa ibom state, Mrs Patience Umo Eno.