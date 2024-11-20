8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Imo: Uzodinma Cripples LG Autonomy – Mandates Council Chairmen To Open Accounts In UBA

S/East
Imo: Uzodinma Cripples LG Autonomy - Mandates Council Chairmen To Open Accounts In UBA
Hope-Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Sequel to the conditions allegedly given to the 27 Local Government Area Chairmen in Imo State before they selected and manipulated into office, they have reportedly been mandated by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to open accounts with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) where their council’s allocations from the federal government will be lodged.

It was also gathered that the 305 councilors in the state have also been mandated to liaise with leaders in their various communities and choose projects that will be executed for them by the Ministry of Rural Development, presided over by Ifeanyi Oruh, who aside being the Governor’s close friend and confidant is also seen as a broker in the 3R administration. Hence, the Council Chairmen have been told that they can not touch or withdraw the money that will be lodged in the accounts they will open with the UBA without the consent and permission of Ifeanyi Oruh, who will oversee the execution of the projects that will be sited in their councils on their behalf.

READ ALSO  Ebonyi Govt Reacts To Opposition's Criticism Over Airport Inauguration

This development, according to political pundits, has negated the financial autonomy granted the 774 local government councils in the state by the Supreme Court, especially in Imo State.

It was also gathered that the newly elected Chairmen who are indebted to the Governor, for their questionable emergence have been mandated to  release seventy percent of their council’s monthly allocations to the state and make do with the remaining 30%.

Some of the councilors who are not happy with the development accused the Chairmen of collaborating with the Governor to siphon councilors funds and also deprive them of their statutory emoluments.

READ ALSO  Ex Gov. Okorocha Make Case For IPOB, Tasks FG To Release Nnamdi Kanu In Honour Of Late Ifeanyi Uba

They lamented that out of the 7million naira approved for them as furniture allowance, each of them was given a paltry #3million while the governor’s “man” allegedly took #4million from each of them.

A cross section of Imo people who commented on the development blamed the Council Chairmen for accepting such conditions which they described as fraudulent pointing out that they, and not the Governor will be held responsible for diversion or embezzlement of funds, when the chips are down.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Are the Lakurawa A New Wine in An Old Wineskin? – By Matthew Ma
Next article
Gov. Uzodinma’s Kinsman Terrence Fingered, As Sex-For-Salary Scandal Rocks Imo Bursary House

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Immortalize Achebe with more literary works, Obi tells students

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.