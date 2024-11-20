Imo: Uzodinma Cripples LG Autonomy – Mandates Council Chairmen To Open Accounts In UBA

Sequel to the conditions allegedly given to the 27 Local Government Area Chairmen in Imo State before they selected and manipulated into office, they have reportedly been mandated by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to open accounts with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) where their council’s allocations from the federal government will be lodged.

It was also gathered that the 305 councilors in the state have also been mandated to liaise with leaders in their various communities and choose projects that will be executed for them by the Ministry of Rural Development, presided over by Ifeanyi Oruh, who aside being the Governor’s close friend and confidant is also seen as a broker in the 3R administration. Hence, the Council Chairmen have been told that they can not touch or withdraw the money that will be lodged in the accounts they will open with the UBA without the consent and permission of Ifeanyi Oruh, who will oversee the execution of the projects that will be sited in their councils on their behalf.

This development, according to political pundits, has negated the financial autonomy granted the 774 local government councils in the state by the Supreme Court, especially in Imo State.

It was also gathered that the newly elected Chairmen who are indebted to the Governor, for their questionable emergence have been mandated to release seventy percent of their council’s monthly allocations to the state and make do with the remaining 30%.

Some of the councilors who are not happy with the development accused the Chairmen of collaborating with the Governor to siphon councilors funds and also deprive them of their statutory emoluments.

They lamented that out of the 7million naira approved for them as furniture allowance, each of them was given a paltry #3million while the governor’s “man” allegedly took #4million from each of them.

A cross section of Imo people who commented on the development blamed the Council Chairmen for accepting such conditions which they described as fraudulent pointing out that they, and not the Governor will be held responsible for diversion or embezzlement of funds, when the chips are down.