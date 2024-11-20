Gov. Uzodinma’s Kinsman Terrence Fingered, As Sex-For-Salary Scandal Rocks Imo Bursary House

Terrence Onyejiaku an ICT consultant with Imo government, who also is a kinsman to the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma was accused of giving female civil servants condition before payment of their salaries.

The last may not have been heard about the alleged repulsive actions of Terrence Onyejiaku, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s kinsman and Head of Imo State Data Management Center who has subtly taken over the duties and responsibilities of the Accountant General, despite not being a civil servant.

Information making the rounds indicate that the controversial Terrence who is now said to be incharge of the payment of salaries of civil servants in the state has resorted to giving female civil servants amorous conditions they must fulfill before their salaries that were either deliberately or mistakenly stopped will be paid to them. Any of them who, for any reason refuses to play along, is subjected to debilitating hunger, lack and deprivation occasioned by the instant stoppage of her salary by the Almighty Terrence, who is said to have often boasted that not even the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government or Principal Secretary can question his actions as he is solely responsible to the Governor, who, incidentally does not know who is paid and who is not paid salary at the end of the month.

A female Civil servant who pleaded anonymity to avoid being witch hunted alleged that aside from giving conditions to female workers, Terrence also arbitrarily deducts various amounts from the salaries of civil servants as a way of enriching himself and his cronies at other people’s expense.

A female staff of the School of Nursing, Amaigbo, who narrated her experience, said, “when my salary was stopped, I made efforts to get Terrence’s phone number which was eventually given to me by my cousin. When I was eventually accompanied to his office by my cousin who gave me his number, the issue was resolved after extensive discussion. And I started receiving my salary. Shortly after, Terrence called me and started making some demands that I considered absurd and I refused to yield.

“He became angry and stopped my salary again. As it is now, I have not received salary for over three months. When I complained to the Accountant General, Linus Okafor, who, in my opinion is Terrence’s boss, to my greatest surprise, he told me that there was nothing he could do because Terrence oversees the payment of salaries of workers in Imo State. Hence his hands are tied.

This, to the best of my knowledge, is the fate of most female civil servants in Imo State, except those who are willing to accept the humiliating amorous conditions that undermine their self esteem”.

Others who spoke in the same vein, described the Accountant General of the state, Linus Okafor, as a glorified errand boy who only goes to Abuja to sign off allocations that he does’nt know how they are disbursed. They blamed Okafor for being very docile, naïve and complacent pointing out that, under normal circumstances, there should be periodic audits of the accounts of relevant agencies of government to ensure accountability.

But unfortunately the Audition General of the State cannot neither audit an individual nor a parastatal, according to the law.

“As a result, Imo funds are in the hands of a stranger who is incharge of the Data Management Center that is not recognized by law”.