Are the Lakurawa A New Wine in An Old Wineskin? – By Matthew Ma

“The emergence of the Lakurawas terrorist group in Nigeria is better understood as ‘new wine in an old wineskin’ rather than as an entirely ‘new kid on the block.’ This perspective emphasizes the group’s apparent novelty while connecting its existence to persistent systemic issues and ongoing patterns within Nigeria’s security landscape. To grasp the Lakurawas phenomenon, it is essential to consider the historical instability patterns, socio-political strife, and the intricate interplay of various militant groups that have long troubled the region.”

Nigeria is currently facing a significant challenge in its fight against terrorism, as the military has confirmed the emergence of a new militant group called Lakurawas. The rise of Lakurawas prompts urgent questions about the nature of this entity. Is it a fresh player in the complex and chaotic landscape of Nigerian terrorism or a rebranding of existing militant movements? Are they a new contender or a new wine in an old wineskin? Who are the Lakurawas? For over six years, the criminal organization operated extensively across multiple areas of Sokoto state, including Tangaza, Gudu, and Binji. They exploited the desperation of the local population, who sought protection from local terrorists. Just when the community believed they had found new protectors, the Lakurawa introduced their radical ideologies and activities, further complicating the situation for civilians. Now, they perpetrate acts even worse than those of previous rural criminals, killing unarmed villagers, attacking security forces, taxing farmers, herders, and traders, and imposing radical Islamist rules. Authorities in Sokoto have labeled the Lakurawa terrorist group a new threat despite its presence in the region for over six years. Before this official declaration, the local community had already recognized the dangers posed by the group, expressing concern over its violent activities throughout various areas of the state. Recently, the group’s actions have intensified, culminating in a coordinated attack in the neighboring Kebbi state. The outbreak resulted in the tragic loss of 15 lives, forcing many others to flee their homes in search of safety.

The emergence of the Lakurawa can be closely linked to the political turmoil that followed the recent coup in Niger. This upheaval has led to a notable dissolution of the cooperative military efforts that Nigeria and Niger once maintained, creating a significant security vacuum along their border. As the stability in this region weakened, various armed groups found opportunities to exploit the situation. In particular, the Lakurawa seized upon these vulnerabilities in the border areas, strategically infiltrating and establishing a stronghold within Nigerian territory. Their actions have been facilitated by the lack of coordinated defense and surveillance, previously upheld through mutual agreements and joint operations between the two nations. The breakdown of this collaborative framework not only heightened the threats posed by the Lakurawa but also escalated tensions in a region already fraught with complex socio-political dynamics.

The question arises: Is the Lukarawa terrorist group a precise instance of “new wine in an old wineskin”? This group exemplifies the proverb, highlighting the complex interaction between emerging extremist factions and the enduring socio-political challenges that persist in Nigeria. The phrase encapsulates how fresh waves of violence and radical ideology can develop while often reflecting the historical grievances and operational methods of previous groups. The emergence of the Lukarawa group underscores a concerning trend where new terrorist entities arise, fueled by longstanding issues such as poverty, social unrest, corruption, and religious extremism. These factors create a conducive environment for radical ideologies, even with the group’s new identity. The metaphor resonates deeply, emphasizing that while the names and faces of extremist organizations may change, their fundamental motivations and operational approaches remain consistent. This cycle of violence and ideology continues, indicating a profound historical context that must be addressed to understand and combat such groups effectively.

This leads to another critical question: What makes this metaphor particularly relevant in the context of modern terrorism? It invites a more thorough investigation into the structural issues that contribute to the emergence of new forms of extremism and encourages critical analysis of how societies can disrupt this cycle instead of merely experiencing a repetitive cycle of past conflicts. For instance, the Lakurawas, akin to groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), closely align with jihadist ideologies that advocate for violent extremism and insurgency. Credible reports suggest that the Lakurawas have forged connections with ISIS, further highlighting their role within a broader, more intricate landscape of extremist organizations. This association implies that rather than appearing as an entirely new entity, the Lukarawas are part of a well-organized and profoundly entrenched network of jihadi movements. This network is marked by shared beliefs, operational tactics, and strategic objectives, indicating a continuity of extremist thought and action in the region.

Like previous insurgent groups, the Lakurawas strategically exploit the deep-seated structural vulnerabilities that have long plagued northern Nigeria and the broader Sahel region. These vulnerabilities manifest in several critical areas, including ineffective governance, pervasive insecurity, and widespread economic deprivation, collectively creating a volatile environment. Ineffective regional governance is marked by a lack of accountability, transparency, and legitimacy among local and national authorities. Corruption undermines public trust, neglecting essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. This neglect fosters a sense of disenfranchisement among the populace, who feel abandoned by institutions meant to safeguard their well-being and security. Pervasive insecurity is exacerbated by ongoing conflicts, which range from ethnic clashes to the activities of various militant organizations. These groups often exploit local grievances to fuel further violence, perpetuating a cycle of fear and instability. The constant threat of attacks and lawlessness not only disrupts daily life but also hampers community resilience, leaving individuals feeling vulnerable and isolated. Economic deprivation in the region is characterized by alarmingly high unemployment rates, which often reach upwards of 50% in some areas. Limited access to quality education restricts opportunities for youth, further entrenching cycles of poverty. Additionally, inadequate economic opportunities, compounded by a lack of investment and development initiatives, leave many feeling marginalized and without hope for the future. This economic despair creates fertile ground for extremist ideologies to take root, as individuals seeking purpose or a sense of belonging may be drawn to radical groups that promise change and empowerment. Together, these conditions have historically enabled various extremist factions to gain a foothold and thrive within these regions as they capitalize on the grievances and vulnerabilities of the local population. The interplay of these factors not only challenges the stability of northern Nigeria and the Sahel but also poses significant obstacles to any efforts to promote peace, development, and security in the area.

Extremist movements often experience processes of fragmentation and rebranding that result in the formation of what may seem like “new” organizations. However, a closer examination reveals that these groups frequently maintain many of their original members, along with shared goals, ideologies, and operational tactics. This dynamic is notably illustrated by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) evolution, which distinguished itself as a separate faction from the original Boko Haram group. ISWAP emerged in the context of ongoing conflicts in Nigeria and its neighboring regions, capitalizing on the discontent within the local population and the pre-existing networks established by Boko Haram. While it projected an image of a reformed and distinct entity, ISWAP retained many of Boko Haram’s foundational principles, including its fundamentalist interpretations of Islam and its commitment to violent jihad. Additionally, ISWAP adopted many of the operational strategies that Boko Haram, such as guerrilla warfare tactics, the use of ambushes, and terror campaigns against both military targets and civilian populations. This continuity between ISWAP and Boko Haram exemplifies a critical aspect of extremist movements: their ideologies can endure and adapt despite significant organizational changes. Rather than completely breaking away from their predecessors, these emerging groups often build upon the existing framework of beliefs and methods. This phenomenon is not unique to ISWAP; it can be observed across various extremist organizations globally, highlighting the persistent nature of extremist ideologies and the challenges they pose to counter-terrorism efforts.

The question emerges: What makes Nigeria, often called the “Giant of Africa,” an attractive refuge for criminals seeking to escape from their home countries? Several interconnected socio-political and economic factors contribute to this concerning trend. To begin with, Nigeria boasts extensive borders that stretch for thousands of kilometers, many of which are inadequately monitored and lack sufficient security infrastructure. This geographical reality presents numerous opportunities for individuals with criminal intentions to enter the country undetected. Smuggling routes, created through both land and water pathways, are frequently exploited by criminals to cross into Nigeria without drawing the attention of law enforcement. This challenge is further exacerbated by the political instability that afflicts many of Nigeria’s neighboring nations, such as Niger, Chad, and Cameroon. These regions often face insurgencies, civil unrest, and sporadic military coups that severely disrupt governmental functions and impede effective security collaboration. The tumultuous conditions surrounding Nigeria create a conducive environment for criminals, allowing them to evade law enforcement from their home countries by crossing into Nigeria. They may perceive this as a region with a lower risk of apprehension or extradition. Furthermore, Nigeria faces significant socioeconomic challenges, including high unemployment rates and pervasive poverty, which can lead some individuals to view criminal activities as a viable means of survival. This interplay of inadequate border security and these socioeconomic issues not only attracts criminals but also complicates efforts to tackle crime effectively in the region. Consequently, Nigeria becomes a refuge for those seeking to escape legal consequences elsewhere, further complicating its intricate relationship with crime on both local and international fronts.

Despite Nigeria’s significant military capabilities, the country’s law enforcement agencies often face challenges stemming from insufficient resources, inadequate training, and poor coordination. These shortcomings significantly impede their effectiveness in addressing increasingly sophisticated criminal operations. Consequently, organized crime syndicates and terrorist networks can exploit these vulnerabilities, enabling them to grow and broaden their influence within the region. The lack of robust support for law enforcement fosters an environment where illegal activities can thrive, posing severe threats to national security and public safety. Governance is notoriously limited in various parts of Nigeria, particularly in the northern regions and along its borders, resulting in areas with minimal state oversight. This lack of effective administration creates a dangerous landscape that criminal elements and insurgent groups have seized upon. Such factions find sanctuary in these poorly governed territories, where they can regroup, strategize, and conduct operations without fear of interruption. The absence of a strong law enforcement presence in these regions not only encourages these groups but also complicates efforts to restore order and security, allowing them to flourish and extend their activities at the expense of local communities.

Nigeria’s extensive geographical landscape and intricate economic environment create a fertile ground for illegal activities. Among these, smuggling and human trafficking are rampant, often exacerbated by the country’s porous borders and insufficient enforcement measures. Moreover, the financing of terrorism poses a significant threat, as various extremist groups exploit the socioeconomic conditions prevalent in specific regions, such as poverty, inadequate education, and political instability, to fund their operations. Nigeria’s abundant natural resources, especially oil, serve as both an economic asset and a target for criminal enterprises. These groups frequently attempt to profit from the nation’s oil wealth through oil theft, illegal refining, and the diversion of funds, resulting in considerable government losses and ongoing instability. The attraction of such resources not only draws local criminals but also international syndicates, complicating efforts to combat these illicit activities and posing severe threats to national security and economic development. As urban populations continue to grow at an unprecedented pace, the complexity of crime escalates, highlighting the seriousness of the issue. In densely populated areas, criminals often find it easier to blend in with the local populace, taking advantage of the anonymity provided by crowded streets and vibrant neighborhoods. Additionally, many offenders exploit the informal economy—such as street vending, unregulated labor, and black-market trading—to evade law enforcement and maintain a low profile. Cities like Lagos illustrate this dynamic, as they not only have large populations but also serve as crucial transit hubs for international crime networks. With their extensive transportation links and global connectivity, these urban centers facilitate the flow of illicit goods and individuals, making them strategic locations for crime syndicates seeking to expand their operations.

Regional instability has led to a notable increase in criminal activity in Nigeria, particularly as individuals from neighboring countries exploit the chaotic conditions. A significant factor in this situation is the recent military fallout between Nigeria and Niger, which followed a coup in Niger. This breakdown in cooperation, primarily stemming from disagreements over border security and resource allocation, has created a security vacuum along the borders, enabling groups such as the Lakurawas to cross into Nigerian territory. These groups have taken advantage of the ineffective governance in certain areas, significantly where law enforcement and military presence are diminished, underscoring the urgent need for effective management. Consequently, they have established bases of operation in these poorly governed regions, posing substantial challenges to local authorities and contributing to the overall rise in crime and instability within Nigeria. The implications of this development extend beyond immediate security issues, potentially undermining regional stability and jeopardizing the safety of citizens in the affected areas.

To effectively counter the activities of the Lakurawa terrorist group operating within its borders, Nigeria must develop and implement a comprehensive strategy that transcends merely addressing the immediate threats posed by such extremist organizations. This approach should prioritize identifying and tackling the underlying factors that enable these groups to thrive. Strengthening military partnerships with neighboring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon is essential. These collaborations should encompass joint military training exercises, intelligence sharing, and coordinated operations aimed at disrupting the cross-border movements of insurgents. By enhancing regional cooperation, Nigeria can more effectively monitor and respond to the transnational dynamics of terrorism, which often exploit the porous borders of the West African region. Addressing the socioeconomic conditions that contribute to the rise of terrorism is also crucial. Initiatives to improve local governance, provide education, and create job opportunities in vulnerable communities can diminish the allure of extremist ideologies. Engaging with community leaders and local populations will be vital to rebuilding trust in government authorities, which can ultimately help prevent youth radicalization. Furthermore, Nigeria should invest in rehabilitation and reintegration programs for former militants to reduce recidivism and promote social cohesion. By fostering dialogue and understanding, the government can work towards dismantling the narratives that fuel support for terrorist groups.

Implement proactive intelligence-led operations to identify, track, and dismantle Lakurawa cells operating within under-governed regions. These cells have demonstrated a capacity to exploit challenging and rugged terrain, which allows them to evade detection from conventional forces. Investing significantly in advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies is essential to counter this. These technologies should enhance our ability to monitor and analyze their activities, enabling rapid and effective responses to suspicious behavior or movements. By leveraging state-of-the-art ISR tools, we can create a comprehensive situational awareness critical for disrupting their operations and ultimately neutralizing their threat to security. Engaging closely with residents and addressing their concerns is essential to restore trust within local communities that the Lakurawa activities have impacted. This involves transparent communication and outreach initiatives aimed at clarifying the true intentions of the Lakurawa, especially since many community members initially welcomed the group due to misunderstandings and misplaced hopes for support or improvement. Implementing programs that foster meaningful dialogue between community leaders and affected residents is crucial, encouraging them to voice their experiences and fears. We can dispel myths and provide accurate information regarding the Lakurawa and other associated risks by facilitating community forums and workshops.

Immediate assistance must be prioritized for those individuals and families adversely affected by the Lakurawa’s actions. This assistance could include medical support for injuries, psychological counseling for trauma, and introductory provisions such as food, water, and shelter to ensure their well-being during this challenging time. Additionally, it is vital to protect these individuals from further harassment or intimidation. This can be achieved through increased security measures, including a visible presence of law enforcement or military personnel during operations, to provide the community with safety and reassurance. By actively demonstrating a commitment to their security and well-being, we can help foster a safer environment that discourages collaboration or tolerance towards the Lakurawa and reestablishes trust with the local populace. It is essential to actively seek support from international allies and diverse organizations to enhance counterterrorism efforts. This collaboration can provide access to crucial resources, specialized training, and vital intelligence sharing to strengthen our capabilities. Engaging with global partners enables us to disrupt the intricate financial networks that sustain terrorist groups, such as the Lakurawa. By working together, we can develop comprehensive strategies, pooling expertise and information to combat these threats and diminish their operational capacity effectively. Fostering these international partnerships will create a united front against terrorism.

The question arises: Are the Lakurawas a new kid on the block or a new wine in an old wineskin? The emergence of the Lakurawas terrorist group in Nigeria is better understood as 'new wine in an old wineskin' rather than as an entirely 'new kid on the block.' This perspective emphasizes the group's apparent novelty while connecting its existence to persistent systemic issues and ongoing patterns within Nigeria's security landscape.

Rev. Ma, S. J., is a Jesuit Catholic priest of the North West Africa Province of the Society of Jesus. He currently writes from the Kukah Center in Abuja, Nigeria.