Monday, July 1, 2024
NNPC Retail Debunks “Lubricants-for-Petrol” Claims

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

…Launches Probe into Incident, Vows to Deal with Culprits

The attention of NNPC Retail Limited has been drawn to a recent video clip making rounds on social media (X to be precise) concerning a fuel pump attendant in one of NNPC filling stations.
In the said video, customers were coerced to purchase lubricants or engine oil as a prerequisite for purchasing or dispensing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol. Still in the video, the attendant alleged that this was a directive from NNPC Retail Management.
NNPC Retail wishes to state unequivocally that the allegation is entirely false and does not represent the Company’s Customer Service Charter. At all NNPC Retail filling stations, customers are not obligated to purchase lubricants or engine oil or other products as a precursor to buying PMS (petrol).
Speaking further on the incident, Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd, Mr. Huub Stokman said: “We are dedicated to providing clear, transparent and quality service to all our customers, guaranteeing that their needs are met without any recourse to unnecessary and unscrupulous conditionalities.”
The public is hereby advised to disregard the information in its entirety and report any such occurrences to the appropriate authority.
In the meantime, NNPC Retail Limited has launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident and assures that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the culprit (s).

