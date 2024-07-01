USAID Nigeria State2State Holds Quarterly Conflict Mitigation, Prevention Dialogue in Ebonyi

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The USAID Nigeria State Accountability, Transparency, and Effectiveness Activity, otherwise known as State2State have held a Quarterly Conflict Mitigation and Prevention Dialogue in Ebonyi state.

The Quarterly meeting was held at the State2State Secretariat in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

Welcoming the participants on behalf of the State Team Lead, STL, Dr. Sam Onyia, the State2State Conflict Specialist, Mr Cosmos Dinee explained that the aim of the meeting is to review Conflict issues identified in the last Quarter, their impacts on the peace and stability of the state and also recommend approach to mitigating/preventing further recurrence of violent conflicts, while strengthening stability of the state for effective service delivery.

Speaking, Mr Cosmos Dinee while noting that more of crimes/conflicts have been reported from January 2024 till date, also stated that it’s caused by divergent interest, and if not controlled can escalate to violence.

“The Ezza and Ezza- Effium crisis is as a result of land dispute which has lasted for too long, while the unknown gunmen attack on security agents are criminal issues. And it usually leads to violent forms, but they’re not the same,” Cosmos said.

The State Coordinator National Human Rights, Chris Okoye, while speaking on Human Rights Violation as a component of Conflict/Crime, opines that perhaps if government fails to address it, sometimes it could lead to reprisal. Like the case of the ENDSARS victims whose rights were violated, he noted that several investigations were made by the committee set up by the Federation of 36 states to look into the violence that rocked the entire nation.

Okoye said most of the reports on the findings were not made known as it later became “political issue”, Compensation were not paid to victims and their family as recommended by the committee.

“Sometimes you never know, most of the family members or those directly affected could resort to jungle justice because government have failed them” he added.

Other components include; unemployed graduates or school dropouts indulging in cybercrime (yahoo), hard drugs, get rich mentality and other activities.

In their contributions, the Chairperson Nigeria Association of Women Journalist, NAWOJ, Comrade. Nkechi Oginyi, and Human Rights Activist, Barr. Onyedikachi Ogbuagu said they’ve done radio sensitization, visit to schools, churches to, educate children, teachers and mothers on abstinence from cultism, and for children to speak out when their rights are been violated.