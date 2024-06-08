Kaduna: Rep. member flags off distribution of 10,000 bags of fertilizer to constituents 

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The member representing Zango/Jaba Federal House of Representative in the National Assembly, Hon. Amos Magaji (PDP-Kaduna) has flagged off the distribution of 10, 000 bags of fertiliser to farmers in his constituency.

The lawmaker, while flagging off the distribution at Kwoi and Zonkwa respectively, he tasked the farmers on the need to diversify their farming activities to include the cultivation of variety of crops as against focusing on only ginger production.

” Diversifying your crop production will reduce the chances of incurring collosal loses in the event of an outbreak of disease as it was the case with ginger last year.

He said beneficiaries of the fertilizer cut across party, religious, and ethnic lines and appealed to all to make the most of the commodity to pave the way for bumper harvest.

Magaji, however, cautioned against diversion of the fertilizer to other purposes other than the one intended.

” I want to thanked members of the PDP in my constituency for sustaining the party in the area, this development is heartwarming.” Gwamna stated.

In a separate remarks, the PDP chairmen of Jaba and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas, Mr Jonathan Gyam and Mr Samuel Basa respectively, applauded the lawmaker for coming to the aid of the farmers.

They described the gesture as timely, considering the current economic hardship faced by the people.

They called on other well meaning individuals and organisations to emulate the lawmaker in providing succour to vulnerable members of society.

Some of the beneficiaries from the two local government areas appreciated the lawmaker for standing in the gap as they look to step up farming activities and improve their livelihood.

Others who spoke prayed God to replenish the lawmaker’s pockets and grant him the strength to sustain the tempo.