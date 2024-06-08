EEDC To Disconnect Imo, Enugu, Anambra Other Government Houses In S’East, Concorde Hotel Owerri

From Joshua Chibuzom

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has threatened to disconnect the electricity supply to prominent areas in the East..

In a disconnection notice, EEDC advised them to clear outstanding bills on or before June 10, 2024.

The notice by the company sighted on Friday reads: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to notify her customers with outstanding electricity bills, that effective from 10th June 2024, the company will commence the disconnection of electricity supply to these indebted customers.

“This exercise has become necessary considering the huge unpaid electricity bills and accrued arrears, which has consistently put the company in a precarious revenue deficit position, making it difficult to meet up with its power purchase obligations.

“For EEDC to continue providing services to its esteemed customers, it is pertinent that electricity bills, which are for energy already consumed, are paid in full.

The company lamented that if the monies owed were not paid, it would be difficult to continue to provide electricity services to its customers.

“Some of the indebted customers include Enugu State government, Ebonyi State government, Anambra State government, Abia State government, the Imo State government, Innoson Technical and Industries, University of Nigeria (Enugu & Nsukka campuses) and the Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd.

Others are; the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Railway Corporation, National Drug Law Enforcement, UNTH, Enugu, Ebonyi State University, Nigeria Coal Corporation Quarters, Federal Secretariat & Establishment, GMO Rubber Division, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Ebonyi State Govt. (Ecumenical Centre 1), Nigeria Prisons Training School, Central Bank of Nigeria offices, Concorde Hotel, Owerri, and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“The rest are; the Enugu High Court, Reliable Steel & Plastic Ind. Ltd., Jilnas Industries, BENGAS Nigeria Ltd., CIFO Petroleum Ltd., STANEL Filling Station, Highlift Pumping Station, FINOC Industries Ltd., Aluminium Extrusion Industries Ltd., VIN VAL Limited, Local Government Council offices, Saint Davids Porter Nigeria Ltd., Gees Denver Company Limited, the Federal Controller of Works, Hospitals Management Board and DONLINK Plastic Industries.”