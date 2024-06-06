Imo: Uzodimma’s Special Advisers Consider Resignation, Two Months After Swearing-in

Several weeks after their inauguration, the Special Advisers (SAs) to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, are considering resignation due to the absence of defined job descriptions, official offices, and vehicles.

The State government Advisers who were inaugurated with the Commissioners, have expressed disappointment on how the governor sidelined them since the second term adminstration which commenced on January 2024.

Some of the Advisers who spoke to Impartial Observers, emphasize their high level of education and expertise, express a strong desire to contribute to the State progress.

Majority of them who pleaded anonymity revealed that they are unable to do so effectively due to insufficient support and resources from Uzodimma led administration.

They appealed to governor Uzodimma to swiftly clarify their roles and provide the necessary tools and resources, warning that failure to do so will result collective resignation.

This predicament brings to light the critical need for transparent communication and efficient governance within the state administration.

Attempts to obtain a statement from the Governor’s Media Aide and Chief Press Secretary, Hon Oguwike Nwachukwu, were unsuccessful, as he could not be reached via telephone.