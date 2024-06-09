How US Billionaires Allegedly Fund Organ Trafficking In Nigeria

The Global Prolife Alliance, GPA has sensationally revealed that billionaires from the United States are funding an organ trafficking cartel in Nigeria.

The GPA made the shocking revelation in a letter to President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Speaker, House Of Representatives.

The letter is signed by Academician (Dr) Philip Njemanze, Chairman, Global Prolife Alliance, GPA.

Njemanze said the cartel’s grip on the country’s healthcare system has resulted in the poaching of human organs and ovarian eggs, with millions of lives at stake.

The GPA cited the National Health Act of 2014 (NHAct 2014) as a tool for the cartel’s nefarious activities.

According to them, the cartel’s scheme involves coercing female farmers into purchasing genetically modified seeds in exchange for their ovarian eggs.