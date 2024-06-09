8.4 C
Kidnappers Free Victim After Collecting N2m Ransom

Crime
Kidnappers Free Victim After Collecting N2m Ransom
Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

A seven-member gang of kidnappers who seized an indigene of Irete Community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State Ikechukwu Anyaegbu have freed him after fleecing his family of the sum of N2million as ransom.

Anyaegbu breathed the air of freedom after spending five days in captivity

A kinsman, Dan Opara (alias Dan Jay disclosed this on a WhatsApp platform.

Dan Jay expressed gratitude to God for his kisman’s freedom.

He attributed Anyaegbu’s freedom to God and money, ruling out the intervention of the security agencies.

Dan Jay wrote; “Thank God in heaven that my village brother, Mr.Ikechukwu Anyaegbu, who was kidnapped by some Hausa-Fulani herdsmen has been freed after paying a ransom of N2million from N25million.

“If Police decided to work, they will, but in the case of Ikechukwu, God worked”.

“It is terrible, without money, you are in trouble. Only fervent prayers to God can save us!”.

Recall that the police through its spokesman in the state, Henry Okoye had pledged to investigate the alleged kidnap with a view to rescuing the victim and apprehending the felons holding him in captivity.

Okoye had said; “The Command has commenced investigations on the alleged kidnapping incident for possible rescue of the victim and apprehension of the criminal syndicate”.

Fulani herdsmen are reported to be kidnapping inhabitants of Irete, Umuguma, Oforola and Obinze communities for ransom.

Residents wonder why the kidnapping for ransom go on unabated in spite of the presence of the military barrack at Obinze and policemen in these communities.

