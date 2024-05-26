Respect Rule of Law Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Foundation tells Kano Emirate

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation has advised the Kano State Government and the two emirs to respect rule of law in the interest of peace, stability of Kano State and Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Foundation Sheikh Ibrahim Sheikh Dahiru stated this today when he addressed a press conference in Bauchi,

He said that the advice became necessary to avoid chaotic situation in Kano,He said ” in the interest of peace we want justice to prevail, since the court intervene to maintain law and order, we expect each parties to respect the rule of law in the interest of peace.

Sheikh Ibrahim faulted the Kano State Government decision to continue with the process of appointing the 16th emir of Kano, and dethroned the five emirs despite the court injuction.

He advised the emirs to take a vow in the interest of peace brotherhood to save shedding the blood of many innocent soul and allow peace and stability to reign, Sheikh Ibrahim said “if for example sanusi was dethroned by Former Governor Ganduje, and people pray for his return, today he was appointed by Governor Abba, there is nothing wrong if Sanusi will emulate Sayyidina Hassan grandson of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon who left power to Mu’awiyyah in the interest of peace brotherhood among the muslim Ummah”.

Sheikh Ibrahim urged the National Assembly to amend the constitution and make laws that will protect traditional rulers from the politicians who used power to dethroned them or appoint them at their pleasure.

Chairman urged Government two parties and the people of Kano to respect rule of law not to be on haste but to follow due process and follow whatever court will say in the interest of Justice. said, “We want the Executive arm of Government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the State House of Assembly to exercise caution and refrain from making decisions that may jeopardize the state’s stability and exacerbate the suffering of the people of Kano State, who have already endured enough due to previous negative decisions and misguided policies.

“We grateful to all stakeholders for, standing strong and protecting the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We commend the Federal Government, for their commitment to upholding the rule of law and separation of powers, and the vital role they played in maintaining peace in Kano State and the country at large.

He said the foundation. emphasized the importance of respecting the rule of law and the need for all arms of government to work together in harmony to ensure peace, stability, and progress in the state.

We want the parties to work together to build a brighter future for the people of Kano State and Nigeria, where justice, peace, and prosperity reign supreme, and where the rights and dignity of all citizens are upheld and respected.”