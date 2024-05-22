8.4 C
Police Arrest Notorious Cultist Receiving Treatment for Bullet Wounds in Anambra, Recover Vehicle, Charms, Bullets, Others

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Suspected armed robber and cultist, Mr. Anichede Akachukwu, has finally landed in police net in Anambra State after going into hiding due to many notorious criminal activities linked to him and his gang members, both within the state and its environs.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu announced the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, adding that the suspect was a notorious and most wanted cultist and armed robber in Uruagu Village, Oba, in Idemili South Local Government Area.

He revealed that the 18-year-old suspected Vikings cult member, was arrested over the weekend in their hideout where he was receiving treatment for the bullet wounds he sustained during gun duel with police operatives in Asaba, Delta State.

While noting that the arrest was preceded by a tip-off about his whereabouts, the Police Spokesman also attributed the success to the policing plan and model on practical intelligence, technology-driven, and tactical operations already put in place by the new Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam.

“The suspect, Anichede Akachukwu ‘M’ 18 years (A.K.A. Star B) is a confessed leader of Vikings Secret Cult Confraternity and Armed Gang terrorizing Ogbaru L.G.A. and Asaba in Delta State. His arrest is following a tip-off of intelligence gathered as he was receiving treatment in their den from a bullet wound sustained in their encounter with Police Operatives in Asaba.

“The suspects have provided Police with information on their mode of Operations and names of other gang members which is already aiding the ongoing investigation,” SP Ikenga said.

In a related development, he said Police, on 20/05/2024 in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of the State, also “recovered a white Porsche Cayenne Jeep with Reg Nos: AGL 60 HJ Lagos suspected to be operational vehicle of the secessionists, operating in Ihiala.”

He added that during a search of the vehicle, the police operatives found a bag and discovered twenty-seven pieces of live 7.62m ammunition, three live cartridges, one-touch light, charms, and other incriminating items

“To this end, the CP has charged the Operatives to sustain the tempo and direct continuous onslaught Operations aimed to weed out all the criminal elements and reduce crime to the barest minimum in the State,” he said.

