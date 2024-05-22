The Difference Between Alia’s River Benue & Fubara’s Rivers – By Adugh Kwaza PhD

Political crises in Nigeria has been reasonably identified or traced to godfatherism and godsonism misgivings. There are other factors but godfatherism ranks highest. “Godfatherism” is the excessiveness of an individual or a group of politicians to hold tight or lay either intimidating or ferocious siege to control political decisions or common resources of a group, community or State. Godfatherism usually has an identifiable head or sponsor, with other auxillary political pillar bases that are united in the same purpose. Most of them usually men of weak or poor conviction.

Science and the Arts have been studying how and why godfatherism lurks around fringed or in government houses, fighting, luring and recruiting for war against serving and sitting governors.

Rivers State in the post 2023 general elections stars as a prominent state on the radar of the principality of godfatherism significance where operations of government have been shut a number of times all in the bid to have a godfather rule and reign by proxy.

Since the return of democratic governance in Nigeria twenty five years ago, Benue has always been a flashpoint for show of supremacy between godfathers and godsons. The post 2023 general elections in Benue State, such initial maneuvering were and have been squarely bluffed from the word go where the “godson” ab initio drew the line and vowed that the people remain higher than one individual or a selected few. This, Governor Alia has made it sacrosanct since assumption of office!

While in Rivers godfatherism might have experienced some cycles of winning and losing, same could not be said of Benue, reasons been that; Benue godfathers or aspiring godfathers established a weak foundation while they superintended over Benue at various times as governors, they have long lost touch with the people, and usually assume their “loyal” colonies of influence to represent the Benue people as a whole. This has made them to poke nose a number of times yet met with brick walls. They also dwell under an illusion that Benue’s purse is theirs; assuming a sole proprietary role over Benue where things must be done at their whims and caprices or their beck and call.

The recent subterranean and surreptitious moves to “hack” down Governor Alia and his Deputy Sam Odeh as reported within Stakeholders “wikileaks,” and other obscure sections of the media puts to question a number of thoughts: what is Alia’s crime to warrant sustained efforts to destabilise his administration and even to imagine plotting unattainable impeachment plottings? How far can an individual’s ego and craving be allowed to trip on negatively and wastefully? Is Benue a personal estate? What happens to the Royal intervention of HRM Tor Tiv recently? Could some individuals feel so bruised to not mind wasting energies to fight a governor in a brazen demonic manner that cannot be achieved? Why are these elements overstretching the reach of their tolerable nuisance?

Let this be known to these acclaimed “owners” of Benue that whatever game they are up to, be it for mischief or planned impeachment which is dead on arrival, they should be prepared to contend with the suffering masses of Benue whose bidding Governor Hyacinth Alia is executing satisfactorily and commendably.

We caution the three groups of congregants who have united to undermine Governor Hyacinth Alia that his governorship holds the same value as those who were governors in the past. The governor’s powers remain unchanged; yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Those who seek peace under this administration will prosper, while those who thrive on discord will continue to face their ashamed faces. This government has no place for disruptive individuals pretending to be champions of the people, whom they have actually subjected to poverty and other dehumanizing conditions over the years.

The supporters and fans of the agenda to remove Governor Alia should know that come rain or come shine Governor Hyacinth Alia will not budge to their rantings. Governor Alia’s contract with Benue is cast in stones.

To the coerced and willing sponsors holding various positions in Abuja and Benue even within the Alia government, it would be wise to redirect your resources to more productive areas rather than opposing a man who, whether you like it or not, is God-sent. Your efforts will be in vain.

To the Benue “godfathers,” I pray and hope that this sink and sink well with you individually and collectively; that Benue is not Rivers. In Benue the people own the governor and not a godfather or godfathers. Governor Alia is not in a hurry or under pressure to change his surname “Benue” for any other.

This is the time to put to end your hallucinations or fantasies on prodding the people’s resolve for a productive Benue shepherd by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

For how long will grown up adults stay by the River Banks daydreaming to bring Benue to a halt?

Haba Mallam! Haba Talakawa!!