Excitement as WaterAid lunch water project for 9 Bauchi communities

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Thousands of residents of Rigar Jeji and neighboring community were excited following commencement of water supply project by WaterAid Nigeria with funding support from global supply chains logistics provider DP World targeted at improving public health outcomes in in Misau local government area of Bauchi State through sustainable climate-resilient water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH)

The project will reach over 15,000 people and will benefit women and girls in particular, as they bear the brunt of walking miles in search of these life-saving services.Interventions will include the construction of three solar-powered boreholes and one sanitation facility in public places within selected communities, training of artisans on the maintenance of water facilities and capacity building of WASH committees in the communities to support the operation, maintenance and management of the boreholes.

Speaking during the Ground Breaking Ceremony of Increasing Access to Sustainable Climate Resilient WASH for Women Project in Bauchi, held at RugarJeji community in Misau local government area of Bauchi state.

The District Head of Hardawa Community in Misau local government, Garba ILiyasu said the commencement of the conversation of solar-powered water schemes and other sanitation facilities in communities in the LGA will alleviate the sufferings of the people who struggle to get water for basic needs.

“Today is a very happy day for us because we have since longed for this kind of intervention.Water is one of the basic needs for man’s existence which when it is lacking can cause hardship for people. This project will impact positively in the lives of the people in these communities because they go through a lot to get water” he said

Two residents of Rugar Jeji community, Zainab Umar and Umar Isma’il stated that they trek long distances to get water from the river which sometimes usually dries up.

“We experience a lot of challenges getting water because we only have three wells in this community and we have to come out in the night to get the water when the water level comes up.We are happy because the construction of this water project will alleviate our sufferings because we go through difficulties in getting water” They said

In his remark, the Country Director,Evelyn Mere said millions of women and girls are faced each day with the burden of travelling miles to collect water., adding that sadly with the increasing impact of climate change on water, they are faced with a greater workload which limits the time they have for education and skill-building opportunities, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality with the risk of illness or death as a result of cholera usually contracted through drinking of unsafe water and poor sanitation,

Represented by Mr Nanpet Chuktu, of Wateraid WASH Unit, Mere said they are excited to receive support from DP World to change the narrative for women and girls in Bauchi State, pointing out that the project seeks to empower women economically and to be part of WASH decision-making processes in their communities as well.

“In the next 3 years, we intend to reach an estimated 15,000 people with access to basic water supply services, 4,000 with hygiene behaviour change interventions and 1,000 with access to basic sanitation services.” she said.

Also in his Remarks Mr Andre Bresler ,Managing Director Logistics DP World said they seek to deliver improved social outcomes and positive impacts in the communities in which we operate.

“In launching our partnership with WaterAid in Nigeria, we aim to address critical challenges in Bauchi State, enhancing water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure.This partnership exemplifies DP World’s commitment to sustainability, health, and community empowerment, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all partners for their unwavering support in making a real difference in Bauchi State and beyond.” he added