Edo 2024: “We Must Work Together In Order To Win” Says Chief Of Staff

* As Etsako East Council Chairman Assures of Victory for Asue Ighodalo

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Edo State Hon. (Dr.) Osaigbovo Iyoha has expressed the urgent need for every Loyal People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member in Etsako East Local Government to work together to win the Forthcoming Edo Governorship Election in September this year.



“We must police each other in love and unity. Knowing what each other is doing and working together to achieve a common purpose. Gone are the days where monkey dey work baboon dey chop. We must know who is doing what and give all necessary support to one another.”

He admonished Party faithful not to perceive Politics as a game of thrones’, dominated by conflicting interests, emotions, wealth, and power. “Politics is alluring and can be played peacefully in love and unity without bickering.”

“Politics is noble when it is played with love and unity.”

The chief of staff who was speaking during an enlarged meeting of Political office holders and appointees in Etsako East Local Government Area from both the State and local council said “we are here to strategize and brainstorm with our formidable appointees from all the wards ahead of the election”

He called on political leaders to compile uncompleted projects in their wards and communities and bring same to government attention for immediate action. He said he has no fear in the forthcoming election as Etsako East has all it takes to deliver for the Party. ” I have been here before. I know Etsako East is PDP and PDP is Etsako East.”

The former lawmaker who expressed the need for constant communication between leaders and followers said “There is need for feedback from political appointees so that the government can know what is happening at the grassroots level and know how to address such issues”

While describing Etsako East as a peculiar Local Government that needs special attention, the Chairman Hon. (Princess) Benedicta Attoh said she has no doubt that despite the peculiarity of the council, PDP will win the local government in the Forthcoming election just as she boast of having capable men and women that will work assiduously to deliver the local government area to Asue Ighodalo

On his part , the special Adviser to the Governor on Political matters Etsako Federal Constituency Hon. Ayuba Sedenu who said he has visited Etsako East Local Government about three times in similar strategic meetings explained that the council has already put a winning formula in place ahead of the election. He commended the reconciliatory effort of the council Chairman saying her efforts is yielding expected result as she has a good working relationship With the Ward Chairmen, Ward Women Leaders, Councillors, Supervisors, SSA and SA’s.

Also speaking, the LGA Party Chairman, Hon. Aliu Abdulmalik commended Hon. (Princess) Benedicta Attoh for the wonderful underground job she is doing at the council assuring the Chief of Staff that Etsako East Local Government would be delivered for PDP despite the political heavyweights from the opposition in the local government.