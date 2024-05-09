APC has failed Nigerians as 2,000 APC/ PDP supporters defect to NNPP in Jigawa

The Jigawa state NNPP gubernatorial candidate in 2023 general elections, Mal. Aminu Ibrahim Ringim has described the ruling party APC as a failed party which fails Nigeria and Nigerian’s, since both it’s leader’s and it’s leadership has relegated the country to the background under one year of it’s governance.

In just one year the APC leadership has plunged the country into total mess. No security, prices of goods and services keep on skyrocketed unabated without control. There is abject poverty all over, among other social woes.

Speaking while receiving the decampies in a short and attracted political gathering in Dutse the jigawa state capital the party’s gubernatorial candidate in 2023 gubernatorial elections, Mal Aminu Ringim described the ruling party as a party of deceit without vision, cohesion, focus nor direction.

Ringim further said these are least of the challenging obstacles we intend to reinvegorate if given the mandate, especially on issues of devastation of our security network, abject poverty and unemployment bedeviling the Masse’s of this country.

But to him the only remedy to these compounding problems was for electorates to guide against mortgaging their conscience with chicken change during elections under the pretext of money bags politics due to abject poverty.

I called on our member’s among other electorates on the need to shun the habit of selling their rights at will to our desparate aspiring candidate’s, instead let us resist in doing what is right for us to do in championing our rights under the tenets of democratic process to fought for our rights in ensuring we elect right people who can serve us better rather than those who are just for our votes without noble agenda to better our future.

According to him unless and untill Nigerian’s change the voting pattern of our elections in electing competency and focused leader’s as against the election of incompetent people who lacks attributes of leadership due to abject poverty, greed, and corruption under the pretext of money bags politics, and political fatherism phenomenon.

To the decampies, he charge them to work hard for the success of the NNPP in achieving it’s goal to unseat the ruling party for reelection come 2027 general elections.

Speaking ynbelf of the decampies, Shehu Kudai from the APC said we dump the party due to.lack.of vision and mission, describing NNPP as a party to reckon due to its leadership structure and programmes.

Also speaking a representative of the PDP supporters during the gathering said our resolve in joining the NNPP was the party’s good strategy in.leadership and commitments.