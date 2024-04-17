Uzodimma Reverses Self, Reinstates Sacked Agency Heads

Heads of Imo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (IMSPHCDA), Imo State Health Insurance Agency (ISHIA) and Imo State Sports Commission (ISSC) have been reinstated.

The affected heads are: Rev. Sister (Dr.) Maria Joanne’s Uzoma (IMSPHCDA), Dr. Uche Ewelike (ISHIA) and Sir Eleazer Onyewuchi Ogbonna (ISSC).

The two agencies and the commission were among the government Parastatals, Agencies, Extra Ministerial Departments, Commissions and Development Centres dissolved by the government last month.

Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday directed that the heads of the affected bodies be reinstated immediately.

He said the IMSPHCDA, ISHIA and ISSC, were ab initio, exempt from the dissolution.

The governor therefore urged development partners to ignore the dissolution notification and continue to work with them.

He pledged government’s support to the bodies so as to realize their set goals.