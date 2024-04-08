8.4 C
New York
Monday, April 8, 2024
Sallah : Group Donates, Food, Clothes To Orphans

N/East
From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Over one hundred orphans and vulnerable children have benefited from the humanitarian gestures of All Faida Orphans and vulnerable Charity Organization Bauchi.

The Chairperson of the Group Hajiya Aisha Ahmad said the humanitarian gestures carried out by the foundation began in twenty sixteen with about eighty beneficiaries which were mostly children including infants.

Hajiya Aisha Ahmad made the remarks during the distribution of Sallah clothes and food to the beneficiaries held at Igbo Quarters Bauchi.
The chairperson of the humanitarian group also gave the title of Maman Marayun Bauchi in appreciation to the support to less privileges in the society.

Speaking during the exercise, the Bauchi Local government council Chairperson, Haj Zainab Babban Takko who expressed appreciation to the group for their support to less privileged, implored them to always apply for assistance whenever such programs are planned to enable the council contribute their quota to the upliftment of the beneficiaries livelihood.
Hajiya Zainab pledged her continued support to group, said such gestures serves as Sadagatul Jariya for even after demise of the giver as stipulated in the holy Qur’an.

Delivering her lecture tilled Assisting the Orphans and vulnerable children in the society, Malama Khadija Adamu emphasizing the need for women to engaged into useful ventures to enable them support their children as government alone cannot cater for the needs of all its citizenry.

In their separate remark some of the beneficiaries Zainab Ibrahim, crippled, Aisha Abdullahi mother of six Orphans and Abubakar Abdullahi expressed appreciation to charity organization for putting smiles in their lives, appealed for more support from other wealthy individuals and philanthropic group to come to their aid in view of the situation they found themselves.

