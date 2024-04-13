8.4 C
Senate Begins Probe Of 774 Federal Agencies’ Financial Records

National
The Senate has commenced probe into the financial records of 774 federal agencies based on the queries raised against them in the 2019 report of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC), Senator Aliyu Wadada, who represents Nasarawa West on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), disclosed this in Keffi, Nasarawa State, while speaking with newsmen., on Friday.

Wadada said, “We have since started work on the 2019 Auditor General’s report before us. Under my chairmanship of this sensitive and strategic committee, I have repeatedly said it that we are not out to witch-hunt or pull down anybody.

“Our ultimate objective vis-a-vis the primary focus of the committee is to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.”

Wadada also disclosed that the 10th National Assembly with the support of President Bola Tinubu and critical stakeholders in the nation’s economy would soon embark on the amendment to the 2007 Procurement Act so as to curb financial infractions before they take place.

He said his committee was not out to witch-hunt any one but pledged that members of the panel would discharge their responsibilities diligently in the best interest of the country.

The Senator appealed to leaders at all tiers and heads of government institutions at the federal, state and local government levels to embrace self-discipline and fear of God in the discharge of their responsibilities.

