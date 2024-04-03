Police Grill Man with AK-47 Newly Procured to Fuel Cult-Related Clashes in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The men and officers of the Anambra State Police Command have recovered an AK-47 riffle from a suspected cultist in the State

The incident happened at Awada, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, where the suspect was said to have been holding the gun in a bag before he was sighted by the police.

The suspect was said to have taken to his feet and attempted to escape with the gun when he first sighted the police, but was given a hot chase by the police, who also apprehended, overpowered and recovered an AK-47 riffle from him.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu explained that the riffle had a breech No. 25008266.

According to the Police Spokesman, the suspect, upon interrogation, disclosed that the gun was procured for a showdown with a rival cult group.

The statement partly reads:

“The man, on sighting the police, took to his heels and was chased until he was caught and overpowered.

“When the bag was searched it was found to contain an AK-47 Rifle with breech No. 25008266. Search of database has shown that it was not among firearms on charge to Anambra State Command.

“On interrogation, suspect disclosed that the weapon was procured for a showdown with a rival cult group.

“The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending Police Officers who made the recovery for their vigilance and tenacity of purpose, has directed that the investigation be widened and deepened to bring to book all those connected with the arms trafficking including an alleged financier abroad who provided funds for the purchase.

He has directed all personnel in the Command to re-dedicate themselves to crime prevention and detection in service of the people in the State.”