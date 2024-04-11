Malaria Medicine, Bombs, Others Recovered, As JSF Destroys More Gunmen Camps, Numbers Days of Cultists in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has warned cultists, insurgents and other hoodlums attempting to destabilize the state that their days are numbered, as there is no hiding place for them anywhere in Anambra.

CP Adeoye gave the warning while reacting to another massive feat recorded by the Police-led Joint Security Force in the State, which invaded and destroyed more unknown gunmen camps in different parts of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, had, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that many forests in Ogbaru Area of the State, were combed by the Joint Security Force, in another massive raid that further destabilized the insurgents.

According to the PPRO in the statement, the combed locations were around Amiyi, Ochuche, and their environs. He said the troops of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy lent considerable firepower to the operation that completely routed the hoodlums in their hideouts in the forest.

The Police Spokesman, while noting that several camps and hideouts of the gunmen were found and destroyed during the operation that lasted for several hours, also revealed that no fewer than nine bombs, four Walkie Talkies, among other items were recovered from the destroyed camps.

“Nine Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered from the camps were safely defused by Police Bomb Squad,” he said in the statement.

Police Commissioner Adeoye, in his reaction to the yet-another victorious operation that comes barely one week of another similar feat was also attained by the JSF at forests in Aguluezechukwu and Ogboji communities; hailed the JSF team for their gallantry.

The CP also commended the Military for its steadfastness in supporting the fight against criminality in the State, while also extolling the wonderful synergy that exists among all the security agencies in the State, which, he attested, has been yielding fantastic results in keeping Anambra State Safe.

He also thanked the DSS, NSCDC, NDLEA, NIS and various Vigilante Groups across the State for the wonderful synergy that is yielding fantastic results in keeping Anambra State Safe.

While recalling the various successes recorded in the fight against insecurity in Anambra, the Police Commissioner further declared that the days of cultists in the State are numbered. He stressed that the police and other security agencies would not fold hands and watch cultists run amok or destabilize the State in the name of cult rivalry, leading to fatalities, especially in the capital city; even as he further reiterated his determination to root out cultists and other criminal elements and to uphold peace in the state.

The Commissioner also reassured of continued collaboration among security agencies to maintain safety and security across Anambra. He also re-emphasized the need for more community involvement in intelligence gathering, urging citizens to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or activity observed in their area to the security agencies, for urgent appropriate action.