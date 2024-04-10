Imo Police Arrests Suspected Killer of Mbaise DPO

The Imo State Police Command has disclosed arresting Chidiebere Nwuzo, 38 years suspected to have murdered a Divisional Police Officer, DPO in the state in November 2023.

Nwuzo who hails from Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state was said to have been arrested when operatives of the command raided his hideout.

According to the spokesman of the police in the state, Henry Okoye, the police operatives engaged the suspect in a gunfight before his arrest.

Okoye listed items recovered from the suspect to include one pump action gun with six rounds of live cartridges, one Barrera Pistol loaded with 2 rounds of live ammunition, and other incriminating items.

Okoye added that Nwuzo upon interrogation confessed to being a member of a deadly gang that unleashed mayhem on law-abiding citizens of the state.