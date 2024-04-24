8.4 C
Gov. Yusuf Arrives United States for Northern Governor's Symposium

Kano state Governor, Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf has arrived United States of America for high powered symposium organized by US Institute of Peace.

The three days conference being attended by Governors of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa,and Plateau states, was designed to address insecurity in Northern Nigeria and better option to mitigate the challenge.

The intensive executive engagement will enable the Governors of some of the trouble state deep understanding on the dynamics of security threat, it’s socioeconomic dimensions, and near-term opportunities to drive stability in Northern Nigeria.

The US Institute of Peace would also broaden knowledge on strengthening conflict prevention in the region, through a non-violent strategies for engaging the armed groups as alternative for conflect resolution.

The strategic engagement being anchored under the tutelage of Dr. Joseph Sany, Vice President, Africa Center for US Institute of Peace, will also focus on policy coordination and management of peace and stability in Nigeria.

The symposium which ends 25th April, 2024 is part of the ongoing efforts of the northern Governors especially those from northwest to set a regional development agenda.

 

