‘I’m a male,’ Bobrisky confirms gender in court

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has confirmed his gender during his trial on charges of naira abuse in court on Friday.

Recall the crossdresser was handed a six-month jail sentence by Abimbola Awogboro, a judge of the federal high court in Lagos.

Awogboro, in her verdict, also ruled that the sentence is without the option of a fine.

The judge while sentencing the convict, said the judgment will be a deterrent to others that are found to be abusing and mutilating the Naira.

Meanwhile, prior to the sentence, the judge asked Bobrisky of his sex, and he quickly replied that he is a man.

Bobrisky is famous on the internet for identifying as a transgender woman.

The socialite gained traction for his bold and flamboyant style, makeup tutorials, and controversial statements on various social issues.

Bobrisky openly embraced his identity and has been vocal about his experiences navigating gender identity in Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard

