IGP Withdraws All Security Personnel Attached To Fleeing Kogi Ex-Gov, Yahaya Bello

EFCC Declares Yahaya Bello Wanted

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn all police officers attached to the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

 

It was gathered on Friday, that the order for the withdrawal was contained in a police wireless message.

 

The document with reference number: “CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34 read in part, “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

 

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”

 

The Nigerian Immigration Service had earlier placed the former governor on its watchlist after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, declared him wanted in connection to an alleged case of money laundering to the tune of N80.2bn.

