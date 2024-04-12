Akpabio mourns ex-minister, Ogbonnaya Onu

8.4 C
Politics
Reading time: 1 min.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obong Akpabio has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu.

Onu, who died at the age of 72 in Abuja on Thursday served as minister under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration from 2015 to 2022.

A statement from Akpabio’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh described the late Onu as “A perfect gentleman who will be sorely missed for his wisdom, mature composure, zest for excellence and proven integrity”

He said Onu was known for coming first in every endeavour he engaged in and played politics without bitterness in all his life.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, a man with first in all his life endeavours. He came first in his secondary school (WAEC), he was the overall best student in the high school (HSc) and made a first class in chemical engineering at the University of Lagos, coming top of his class.

“Onu was also the first civilian governor of Abia state and was the first presidential candidate of the All People’s Party (APP) before stepping down for Chief Olu Falae.

“He sacrificed in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contributed immensely to the successes recorded by the party. He played a significant role in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. He was an accomplished family man, politician, academic and leader in all ramifications.

“On behalf of my family, the Senate and the National Assembly, I wish him eternal rest with the Lord. and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss”.

