Report from Bakassi Peninsula has it that General of the Dragon Fighter Marine, Inyang Okokon aka G1 Vampire has been K!lled by Joint Border Patrol of Nigeria and Cameroon at the maritime border community of Atabong East in airstrike.

Local report said JBP Air Force team carried out several airstrikes targeting the creeks of Atabong East near the Nigerian coast when it was confirmed that the militant General has been killed.