Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Demands Immediate Release Of IPOB Leader, Kanu – Accuses FG Of Playing Politics With Biafra Freedom

Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba nation activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking in a viral video on Tuesday, Igboho said Kanu did not commit any offence, noting that the “political games” on his matter should be stopped.

The Yoruba nation agitator said Kanu is only fighting for his people like himself, asking that the IPOB leader should be freed to meet his family.

“Release Nnamdi Kanu. Stop politics. This guy didn’t do anything. Today is February 27, 2024. Release him, let him go, and stay with his family,” Igboho said.

“This guy just fights for his people in the south-east like I’m fighting for my people in Yorubaland.

“Release him, let him go. Stop these political games. Release Kanu, let him go home.”

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in 2021.

Kanu, was extradited from Kenya in June 2021.

The federal government filed terrorism charges against him and in April 2022, Binta Nyako, a judge of the federal high court, sitting in Abuja, struck out eight of the 15 counts in the charge.

The remaining seven counts were also quashed by the court of appeal on October 13, 2022, with the judge ordering Kanu’s release.

However, on October 28, 2022, the court of appeal granted a stay of execution on its verdict discharging Kanu after the federal government filed an appeal at the supreme court.

On December 15, 2023, a five-member panel of the apex court reversed the verdict of the appeal court and ordered Kanu to resume his trial before the federal high court.

On Monday, the IPOB leader appeared before the federal high court in Abuja for his trial.

Aloy Ejimakor, his lawyer, moved the bail application for Kanu telling the court that the IPOB leader has a serious heart condition, as confirmed by a federal government-owned hospital.