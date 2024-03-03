8.4 C
New York
Sunday, March 3, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Demands Immediate Release Of IPOB Leader, Kanu – Accuses FG Of Playing Politics With Biafra Freedom

National

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba nation activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking in a viral video on Tuesday, Igboho said Kanu did not commit any offence, noting that the “political games” on his matter should be stopped.

The Yoruba nation agitator said Kanu is only fighting for his people like himself, asking that the IPOB leader should be freed to meet his family.

“Release Nnamdi Kanu. Stop politics. This guy didn’t do anything. Today is February 27, 2024. Release him, let him go, and stay with his family,” Igboho said.

“This guy just fights for his people in the south-east like I’m fighting for my people in Yorubaland.

READ ALSO  Lifting Of Sanctions Imposed On Niger, Others By ECOWAS Spearheaded By President Tinubu Not The Nonentity Sani Daura

“Release him, let him go. Stop these political games. Release Kanu, let him go home.”

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in 2021.

Kanu, was extradited from Kenya in June 2021.

The federal government filed terrorism charges against him and in April 2022, Binta Nyako, a judge of the federal high court, sitting in Abuja, struck out eight of the 15 counts in the charge.

The remaining seven counts were also quashed by the court of appeal on October 13, 2022, with the judge ordering Kanu’s release.

READ ALSO  Aftermath Of Edo APC Guber Primary : Party Under Pressure To Remove Imo Governor, Uzodimma As Chairman, Progressive Govenors Forum.

However, on October 28, 2022, the court of appeal granted a stay of execution on its verdict discharging Kanu after the federal government filed an appeal at the supreme court.

On December 15, 2023, a five-member panel of the apex court reversed the verdict of the appeal court and ordered Kanu to resume his trial before the federal high court.

On Monday, the IPOB leader appeared before the federal high court in Abuja for his trial.

Aloy Ejimakor, his lawyer, moved the bail application for Kanu telling the court that the IPOB leader has a serious heart condition, as confirmed by a federal government-owned hospital.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
2027: Bill Seeks To Stop N’West, S’West, S’South From Presidential Election
Next article
Against Gov. Alia’s Directives, Agada, Byuan Invaded Benue With Hired Armed Men 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Aftermath Of PDP Controversial Guber Primary: Fresh Plot To Impeach Edo State Deputy Governor Thickens

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.