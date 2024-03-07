8.4 C
Wellbeing of Employees is sacrosanct in my government – Gov Mohammed

Wellbeing of Employees is sacrosanct in my government - Gov Mohammed
Wellbeing of Employees is sacrosanct in my government - Gov Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has affirmed the commitment of his administration in improving the wellbeing of civil servants for better service delivery in addition to upholding and honoring the principles of the civil service.

He was speaking at Banquet Hall, Yola Government House, Adamawa state, during the public hearing organized by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (North-East Zone), highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts to devise solutions for effective implementation.

Mohammed while highlighting the measures implemented by his administration to address phantom employees, asserted that restoring integrity of the civil service hinges on upholding honesty, transparency and, fairness and accountability.

The former minister of the FCT commended President Bola Tinubu for his backing of state governments in addition to initiating programs and policies aimed at enhancing the wellbeing of Nigerians.

