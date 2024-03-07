Anambra Monarch Donates Vehicle to Soludo’s Government

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a rather shift from the conventional practice of state government donating vehicles to traditional rulers, a good-spirited monarch in Anambra State, Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo, has donated a new vehicle to the government of the state.

Igwe Ezebuilo who is the Traditional Ruler of Amanuke made the donation to the State’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, headed by Commissioner Ify Obinabo.

Presenting the shuttle bus key to the Commissioner at the Ministry in Awka on Wednesday, the representative of the monarch explained that the donation was inspired by the good, interventional and charitable works being done by the Ministry and the Commissioner.

According to him, the stories of the good works of the Ministry and Commissioner Obinabo abound and speak volumes in the society, such that even the deaf and the blind can hear and see them, especially their rescue missions and interventions in many cases, through which, he said, many hope have been revived. He also noted that the vehicle can be of help in the area of swift intervention and responses, as well as in the mobility of the Ministry’s team in the discharge of their duties.

While commending the Commissioner, the monarch further urged her not to relent in her exceptional works, even as he assured her of more supports to aid and facilitate the works of the Ministry.

Responding, Commissioner Obinabo commended Igwe for such a generous and unusual gesture, describing it as a call to do more. She promised to utilize the vehicle effectively as a vital asset in advancing the state’s social welfare initiatives.

According to her, the new shuttle bus will be of great benefit and play an all-important role in improving the Ministry’s service delivery and responsiveness in time of need.

While appreciating Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo for their support to the Ministry, the Commissioner also reiterated the Ministry’s unrelenting commitment to protection and promotion of the rights and social welfare of the masses among other humanitarian services it delivers.

Symbolic driving of the white-coloured shuttle bus by the Commissioner formed the highpoint of the event.