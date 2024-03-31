Rivers State Assembly To Impeach Gov. Fubara For Running State Without Approved Budget

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Saturday, said it will not hesitate to impeach the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, if it becomes the last resort to uphold the Constitution.

Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, who stated this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, the state capital, was flanked by 26 of his colleagues.

Recall that the 27 lawmakers said to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have been at loggerheads with Fubara since October last year.

This was sequel to the feud between Wike and his estranged political godson and successor, Fubara, who, the former considers disloyal.

The Amaewhule-led Assembly had attempted to impeach the governor in the heat of the political crisis in the state before President Bola Tinubu intervened and invited the feuding parties to Abuja which gave birth to an eight-point resolution.

Continuing, Amaewhule accused Fubara of refusing to abide by all the Abuja peace agreements, pointing out that the governor has continued to act outside the law, including running the state without an approved budget.

The Speaker said the duties of the Assembly is recognised by law and holds the mandate of its constituents to carry out its responsibilities.

He also took a swipe at the former Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council led by former Minister of Transportation, Dr Abiye Sekibo, for casting aspersions on the FCT minister in a bid to paint him black before Tinubu.

He stated, “We begin by announcing to you that sponsored attacks on the House have failed woefully.

“Enemies of the people and those who cannot withstand the principles of the rule of law as well as checks and balances in our nascent democracy, in their frustration, started with the burning and later demolition of the hallowed chamber.

“Their plan is to eliminate the legislature that is pushing for the independence granted her by the Constitution since they cannot exercise undue control over her. We survived these attacks.

“Their new strategy is to use another arm of government, lobbyists, attack dogs and the mainstream and social media to bring the House to disrepute and consummate their agenda. In this regard, various individuals, groups, media mercenaries have been recruited to actualise their objectives.

“The latest of the new groups recruited against the 10th Assembly is the Former Rivers State PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“In a press conference on March 26, 2024 signed by Dr. Abiye Sekibo, this group inferred that the House is an illegal and unconstitutional Assembly.

“Others in this group are the likes of Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, Senator Lee Maeba and Prince Uche Secondus. Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, Sir Celestine Omehia amongst others, are among these desperate politicians who left their houses and gathered under a canopy with H.E. Atiku Abubakar and H.E. Ifeanyi Okowa’s pictures on a banner behind them professing their new support for Mr. President and the Rivers State Governor.”

He added, “They must not forget that the Rivers State House of Assembly has the mandate of the people and that we swore an oath of allegiance to the Constitution to do the needful, including the impeachment of the governor as a last resort.

“So, if it becomes a last resort, in accordance with the law, we will not hesitate to do so because no individual is bigger than Rivers State, including the governor.

“It is worthy of note that the notice of impeachment of the governor was quickly withdrawn by members of the House in fulfillment of the terms of the agreement and out of immense respect for the person and office of the President of the Federal Republic and believing that there would be a u-turn in terms of unlawful actions of the governor.

“The reverse is now the case as we see from day to day the activities of the state governor beinh conducted outside the laws of Rivers State and the Constitution”

The Speaker said Rivers State remained the only state without an appropriation law.

He continued, “These new hawks in the scene and all those who are quick to refer to the governor as ‘Mr. Innocent’ will not go and advise him.

“They prefer to hold talk shows, organise rallies, hold press conferences, and announce that the House commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor for no just cause but fail to ask the governor if he has not been informed of the particulars of gross misconduct levelled against him or at least read them when they were filed in court in response to his petition.”