Prof. Ogbu Commends EBSU Alumni, Commissions VIP Guest House Hall

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Vice Chancellor, Ebonyi State University, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu has commended EBSU Alumni Association for their support towards the development of the university.

The Vice Chancellor gave the commendation at the commissioning of a new EBSU VIP Guest House Hall built by the Association in Abakaliki.

He said, “First you gave us a Health Centre that has been very helpful in our main campus, and secondly you’re doing this. But apart from that, whenever there’s a problem or an issue, you have always intervened to make sure that they’re solved in the interest of the university. So I want to appreciate the Alumni, particularly the Executives for the work they’re doing for the university.”

The VC while appreciating the Alumni, assured that the University management will continue working with the Association towards the development of the University.

Speaking on the motive for constructing the new hall, the National President EBSU Alumni Association, Dr. Kenneth Ifeanyi Ereke explained that the Association decided to build a befitting VIP Guest House Hall, as the old one was more of a bar supported with poles, while guests were exposed to wind/rain during rainy season.

The new Guest House hall was dedicated to the former EBSU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Francis Idike, and will serve as an event center for birthdays, wedding, meetings etc. It also has a capacity of 150 to 200 depending on the type of chairs used. The Alumni President equally appealed to their members who were absent not to distance themselves from the Association, but come closer and make their impacts towards the development of their Alma mater University.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of EBSU Alumni Association, Chief Sunday Nwangele attributed the achievement of Alumni under Dr. Kenneth Ereke’s administration to unity among the National Executive members, provision of enabling environment by the management of Ebonyi state University EBSU, and selfless interest of the National President in addition to cooperation of the Association’s branch.