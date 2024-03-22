Present challenges necessary prelude to better times for Nigerians – Minister of Information

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has assure Nigerian’s that the challenges accompanying the reforms being implemented by the President, Bola Hmed Tinubu as a result of withdrawal of fuel subsidy they are necessary prelude to better times to come for all.

“Things will certainly get better,stressing Some difficult economic decisions have had to be made for the ultimate benefit of the country, adding that the pains are temporary, but the benefits will last and be enjoyed by all,” he said.

He made the remarks in Dutse, Jigawa State capital when he led a delegation from the Presidency and heads of agencies under his ministry on a courtesy visit to Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House. The Minister, who said the ongoing economic reforms have significantly increased the revenues available to all three tiers of Government, is optimistic that more would be done to ensure that States enjoy the support and collaboration of the Federal Government to accomplish their laudable programs for the people. Jigawa State is pivotal in Nigeria’s quest to attain food security under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Also jigawa is Central to the Federal Government’s food security initiative. As you may be aware, Food Security is one of the eight pivotal pillars of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. It was here in Jigawa, on November 25, 2023, that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security flagged off the ongoing dry-season farming in Nigeria under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket program, financed by the African Development Bank,” he said.

The Minister expressed delight that the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket program, which focus on five key staple commodities rice, maize, wheat, sorghum, and soybeans, is already yielding transformational results, impacting the availability and affordability of food in the country.

“I am aware that harvesting is already going on, which means that the products are already making their way to the market. This is a very positive narrative that Jigawa has been instrumental in achieving for the country. We look forward to the State playing even more significant roles in attaining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food sufficiency and security agenda,” he said.

Idris said the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under his leadership, is poised to restore public trust in public communications; amplify policies and programs of the Federal Government; reorient national values and deepen the social contract between government and citizens; modernize technology and talent in the Federal Government’s Information and Communications systems and create an enabling operating environment for the media in Nigeria, through favorable policies and incentives.

Responding, the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi commended the minister for bringing the entire federal communication structure to Jigawa State, saying it shows the minister’s sincere commitment.

The governor announced that the state has made significant progress in supporting the president’s food security agenda, which has manifested in positioning Jigawa as the leading producer of wheat, hibiscus, sesame, and gum Arabic in the country while it’s also competing for the top spot in rice production.

He assured that self-sufficiency in wheat production would be achieved in the next few years, noting that presently, 70% of Nigeria’s non-oil exports are made up of hibiscus and sesame, which are products of Jigawa state.

The Minister was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President of Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Directors General of NTA, Mallam Abdulhamid Dembos; NOA, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu; VON, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mr. Tunde Rahman; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Print Media, Mallam Abdulaziz Abdulaziz and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Tope Ajayi.