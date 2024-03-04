Imo Charter Of Equity: Leave Iwu Out Of Your Infantile Game, Fictitious Orlu Group Can’t Revive Uche Nwosu From Political Oblivion – Youths Caution Sokom, Others

From Joshua Chibuzom

Okigwe Youth Mandate, the Apex Youths group in Imo North Senatorial District has Cautioned former Commissioner for transport, Rex Anonobi, Nwadike and other Orlu zone Kinsmen of the Governor, Hope Uzodimma to stop dragging Prof. Maurice Iwu’s name into what they described as infantile Game.

The group disclosed this in a communique issued on Monday, reacting to the media publication where a group identified as Orlu progressive Forum purportedly blackmailed the former INEC Chairman, Prof. Maurice Iwu.

Their Communique read in full;

“Our attention has been drawn to the latest attack and insults on our highly revered father, Professor Maurice Iwu by the Orlu roadside political jobbers in which they came up with another insult on the personality of the former INEC chairman in Nigeria.

“It is very unfortunate that Mr. Rex Anunobi and co travelers will continue to attack and insult a very highly placed man in the society because of a mere peanut from the real enemies of the State and their wishful thinking of the “Imo Governorship” bid in 2027.

“1. We wish to make clear to Mr. Rex Anunobi and Cosmos Nwadike to leave Professor Maurice Iwu out of their infantile political game.

“2. Professor Maurice Iwu is not contesting for Imo Governorship nor is he projecting anybody for Governorship in 2027.

“3. We are fully aware that the Orlu political jobbers are only using the name of Professor Maurice Iwu to meek Uche Nwosu and their other targets.

“4. We also want to let Mr. Rex Anunobi and Cosmas Nwadike to know that the Orlu fictitious group can not revive Uche Nwosu from political oblivion.

“5. We want Mr. Rex Anunobi and Cosmas Nwadike to concentrate on the Uche Nwosu Governorship ambition in 2027 and leave Professor Maurice Iwu out of it.

“6. We therefore use this opportunity to inform Mr. Rex Anunobi and Cosmas Nwadike that Professor Maurice Iwu will not descend so low to their level, let alone to apologize to Professor Awuzie.

“7. We want to make it loud and clear that we are fully and solidly behind our own elder statesman, Professor Maurice Iwu

“8. We also wish to let it be known to all and sundry that Okigwe Youth Mandate is not fighting Orlu zone nor it’s leaders.

“9. We want Mr. Rex Anunobi and Cosmas Nwadike to stop dragging the names of Orlu illustrious sons into the fight they brought upon themselves.

“10. We hereby use this opportunity to call on Orlu zone elders like HRM Eze Cletus Ilumanyan and others to call these political jobbers to order.

Signed:

Evang Kelechi Uzomah

National President

Engr Chinedu Onuoha

Secretary General”