Hardship : Sen Gobir disburses 728 bags of Fertilizer, Water Pumps Machines to Sokoto Irrigation Farmers

By Umar Ado Sokoto

The Representative of the North West in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),Sen Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir has launched an empowerment programs with the distribution of 364 bags of fertilizer and 364, pumps machines for dry season farming.

The program which is proposed to cover almost all the 23 Local Government areas of the State beginning with Sokoto East where the former Sen Gobir represented for three tenures as Senator.

The promising Senator whose political idealogy differs from others while delivering his speech at the ceremony informed the beneficiaries that the program is designed for three reasons that includes to supplement and support the State government effort under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu led State administration.

According to him,the gesture is aimed at to support the current agitation of assisting the less previlege members of the society to become self sufficient in food production .

Also to support the APC loyalists members and all those who in one way or the other support him during the last 2023, elections that see the victory of the party both at State and National level.

It should be recall that the political climate of Sen Gobir is very clean and clear having digest his mind from all what happened in the past and now ready to come together with the government of the day in order to find a lasting solution to food security, and other mission such as education, health, agriculture and security matters in Sokoto State.

“This can be perceived as a great development and one of it kind in the history of political issues in Sokoto State, because many politician immediately they lost elections or became disturb by not getting their demand than they forever closed all their relationship with either government or the party”,

However, Senator Gobir pledged to contnue to unveils series of empowerment programs for the benefits of people till next political dispensation hopefully comes 2027.

Some beneficiaries interviewed thanks Sen Gobir for the timely and wonderful assistance given at the right time and assured him of using all the items given to them.

They said the gesture is timely and described Sen Gobir as a grassroots politician and a man who does things in good time and at the right time.

Notebly among those dignitaries present at the occasion includes Alhaji Hussaini A.Gobir,Sarkin Fulanin Gobir a big time farmer, former commissioner in Sokoto State, Alhaji Sidi Hamza, Alhaji Isa Ibrahim,Engr. Makuwana.

Others were Muktar Garkuwa, Alhaji Jibrin Bako SLA and now S,A at NDDC Niger Delta Development Commission North West.