We’ll ready, committed to alleviate citizens’ plight – Gov Mohammed 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau on Tuesday declared that the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is steadfast in its commitment to alleviating the plight and suffering of its people.

Speaking while receiving the state NLC chairman and his team at the Government House, Bauchi on a peaceful nationwide protest, Auwal Jatau noted that the present administration in Bauchi shares the concerns expressed by the organized labor at this difficult period of hardship.

The Deputy Governor pointed out that Governor Bala Mohammed led administration recognizes the immense responsibility entrusted to him by the people of Bauchi, hence to be committed to improving the lives of every citizen in the state.

“I am here on behalf of my principal, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State to receive you on your nationwide protest. Your peaceful protest resonates with the concerns of every Nigerian facing the hardships and challenges that have burdened our people. Your voices raise awareness of the struggles, the pain, and the need for immediate action.

“I extend our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to each and every one of you for your peaceful approach in expressing your grievances. Your discipline and respect for the rule of law demonstrate a commendable commitment to democracy and civic duty. It is through dialogue that we find solace, understanding, and solutions to the obstacles that lie before us.”

He said Governor Bala Mohammed’s government is determined to fostering an environment of inclusiveness and collaboration where all stakeholders, including organized labor, are given a platform to contribute their quota, opinions, suggestions, and expertise and implored the organized labor, to continue engaging constructively with the government as their inputs are vital in shaping policies that will better the lives of people.

The Deputy Governor therefore recalled that immediately after the removal of fuel subsidy, the state government distributed bags of rice to the people of the state to cushion the effect and assured that the government would work assiduously to address the economic challenges faced by the citizens.

Earlier, the state NLC chairman, Comrade Dauda Shuaibu said the visit is to convey the workers and citizens’ displeasure on the increased hardship and insecurity in the land for onward transmission to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and called for immediate action to alleviate the suffering and general insecurity in the country.

“It is important to note, that the atmosphere in the country is highly charged, citizens are groaning under intense hardship and pressure, many could not afford to feed their families more than once a day. We feel that, it is not justifiable to continue to go in this direction without searching for immediate solution, democracy is all about the people. The needs and plight of citizens must be attended to, once they voiced out, it is the only way to ensure the sustenance of the system and uphold the tenets of our democracy.

“The N30,000 National Minimum Wage is now ridiculous, as it could not purchase half a bag of Maize or Rice talk-less of other necessities of life or family needs.”

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by the Head of Civil Service, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Honorable Commissioners of Local Government, Internal Security and that of Information as well as Chief Security Adviser among others.