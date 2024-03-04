Hardship: ‘Express Your Grievances In A Responsible Manner’ Shettima Talks Tough On Protesters

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has urged the people to express their aggravated feelings towards the current hardship in the country in a responsible and mature way.

The Vice President who was represented by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, his special adviser on political matters, at the 29th pre-Ramadan lecture organised by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Muslim Alumni, hinted that the current administration would have adopted an easier alternative to its recent policies if the options were viable.

Also he added that the federal government is left with no choice than to adopt certain policies which are “more telling on the poor”.

In his words;

“The consequences of our past are the stark realities we face today, such as rising cost of living and pessimism over our prospect to turn round our economy in the direction of growth and inclusive development.

“Yet, my brothers and sisters, we do not have the choice of continuing in the direction that brought us where we are today. We have to fix this country, and failure to do this is not an option. All the options we have are difficult and challenging, and they are, without a doubt, more telling on the poor. If there are easier and reliable alternatives to the policy choices we have adopted, we would have adopted them.

“Our administration does not plan to make lives of Nigerians more difficult. Nor do we intend to deceive fellow citizens that the change in direction and the expected outcome can be achieved without pain or sacrifices.

Also the VP appealed to the alumni to help make space for their administration to achieve the goal of turning the nation around. Noting that the federal government is aware that the forthcoming Ramadan will come with severe challenges for most Nigerians.

“As products of a distinguished institution, we have learnt that progress is only possible if it is informed by criticism and critical scrutiny. We expect that Nigerians should express their feelings over our circumstances in a responsible and mature manner , he added. ”