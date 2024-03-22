8.4 C
Fidelity Bank Distributes 3000 Food Packs to Zamfara Community

N/West
Fidelity Bank Distributes 3000 Food Packs to Zamfara Community
Fidelity Bank Distributes 3000 Food Packs to Zamfara Community

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

Leading Financial Institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has distributed over 3000 food items to vulnerable households and less privileged families in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The donation is a gesture under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative created to reach out to vulnerable persons and reduce the effect of hunger in the society.

Speaking at the event, the bank’s Regional Head, North West 2, Muhammad Ahijo, noted that “The Fidelity Food Bank Initiative is aimed at alleviating the hardship experienced by many in the face of current economic challenges in the country.

His words “At Fidelity Bank, we recognize the importance of supporting and empowering communities to grow and prosper and we believe that by investing in the well-being of the communities where we operate, we contribute to the creation of a better society for all.”

“We firmly believe that by addressing the root causes of poverty and alleviating hunger, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need. And in light of this, Fidelity Bank has donated 3,000 food packs to vulnerable families in the state, to help them get through these tough times.” He stated.

Applauding the initiative by Fidelity Bank, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Mukhtar Lugga, noted that “We are grateful for the kind gesture from Fidelity Bank in providing support to vulnerable households and less privileged families in our community. This is coming at a time when people cannot afford a meal before and during the holy month of Ramadan”.

On his part, the Accountant General of Zamfara State, Alhaji Ali-Akilu Muhammad, thanked Fidelity Bank for its generosity and urged other banks operating in the state to emulate the Fidelity Bank gesture by providing succor to the less privileged families in the state.

