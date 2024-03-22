Unfreezing Of Benue State Government Accounts And The Action On Minimum Wage

PRESS STATEMENT

It will be recalled that Governor Hyacinth Alia, after taking the oath of office, ordered temporary restrictions on all government accounts. The decision was necessitated by the genuine aim to protect government assets and to instill much needed accountability in public expenditure. This singular move saved the state a lot of money, freeing up much-needed resources for use in the interest of Benue people.

We are grateful for the understanding and support of the civil service and the good people of our dear state.

On attainment of the objectives set by the government before the commencement of this policy, the Governor recently instructed the Ministry of Finance to put measures in place to remove all restrictions placed on accounts. This action is ongoing and will be completed as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Finance will be providing updates on this and other matters relating to fiscal responsibility, public procurement and financial reporting to the public soon.

In another positive development, the Executive Governor of Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has constituted a committee to review the minimum wage and make recommendations to the government. The committee is headed by the Secretary to the state government, with the Head of Service and several heads of MDAs as members. The committee has since held its inaugural meeting and will be collaborating with organized labour.

The government of Benue state is conscious of the economic challenges the nation is experiencing and will do its best to provide its citizens succour in the prevailing circumstances.

Sir Tersoo Kula, MNIPR

Chief Press to the Governor of Benue State.