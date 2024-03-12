8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Family Writes “Fear Woman” on Burial Poster of Their Son Who Died After His Wife Cheated on Him, Burial Slated for Today

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The family of Uwoezi in Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State has called for caution while dealing with some women, due to some unforseen implications that may result from such dealing.

The family made the call in the title of the burial poster of their son, brother, father and uncle, Mr. James Okuwe Uwoezi, who allegedly died as a result of his wife’s infidelity.

According to them, the 42-year-old James died a sudden, painful, and mysterious death on the 3rd day of March 2024, after eating food that was prepared and served to him by his “adulterous wife”.

READ ALSO  The Real Reason I Nullified the Urum Town Union Election — Commissioner Nwabunwanne

The family also attached the picture of the said “adulterous wife” in the burial poster of the man, and boldly captioned it “The Adulterous Wife”.

Although the family did not provide complete explanation and details of how the incident happened, sources revealed that any man who eats food prepared and served to him by his wife who is infidel or adulterous, has eaten death, in accordance with the traditions of the community.

The deceased, whose burial ceremony is currently ongoing (today, March 12, 2024) at his compound located at Chapel of God’s Street, Okpara Community, Irri in Delta State, is said to be survived by his four children and “the adulterous wife”, among other members of the family.

READ ALSO  Appeal Court Strikes Out EFCC ’s Suit Against Orji Kalu's Retrial

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Residents Flee, As Overhead Tank Collapses in Anambra at Night, Damages Building
Next article
Financial mis-appropriation: Jigawa assembly suspends Council Chairmen

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  The Real Reason I Nullified the Urum Town Union Election — Commissioner Nwabunwanne

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.