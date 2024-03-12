Residents Flee, As Overhead Tank Collapses in Anambra at Night, Damages Building

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

What would have been better described as tragedy was averted last night in Anambra State as residents of a four-storey building escaped unhurt, following the collapse of four overhead tanks in the building.

The incident, which happened in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, was said to have occurred at about 9.pm on Monday, when some of the residents were already asleep while others were about to.

According to sources, the loud noise resulting from the collapse quaked the building, making the fear-gripped residents to run out and flee for their dear lives, including those who were previously asleep.

While a part of the four-storey building was reportedly destroyed by the mighty downfall of the tanks, one of the eyewitnesses, Unuebho Israel, attributed the collapse to the weakness of the scaffolds holding the heavy Geepee tanks on top, which could no longer carry them, hence the collapse.

Although, no life was lost in the incident, parts of the building was said to have been seriously damaged as a result of the incident that attracted the entire neighborhood to the compound.