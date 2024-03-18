BnL Coordinator, Henry Edet Shut As Armed Group, Cameroon Gendarmes Exchange Fire In Bakassi

Operational Coordinator of the Biafra Nations League, BnL, Henry Edet has been shut by men of Cameroon Gendarmes in Bakassi Peninsula.

Edet who has been backing the Black Marine and Dragon Fighter Marine militant groups was heading to Idabato subdivision with armed men suspected to be Dragon Fighter Marine on a speedboat when the Cameroonian security operatives opened fire , three of the Gendarmes sustained injuries while the BnL coordinator was badly injured as well as two others.

The incident happened at Atabong East at 8am on Friday 16th March 2024 in part of the area controlled by the militant groups.