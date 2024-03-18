8.4 C
New York
Monday, March 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

BnL Coordinator, Henry Edet Shut As Armed Group, Cameroon Gendarmes Exchange Fire In Bakassi

National
Christmas : IPOB Issues Security Alert For Travellers Going To Anambra, Imo
One of IPOB Rallies in the South East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Operational Coordinator of the Biafra Nations League, BnL, Henry Edet has been shut by men of Cameroon Gendarmes in Bakassi Peninsula.

Edet who has been backing the Black Marine and Dragon Fighter Marine militant groups was heading to Idabato subdivision with armed men suspected to be Dragon Fighter Marine on a speedboat when the Cameroonian security operatives opened fire , three of the Gendarmes sustained injuries while the BnL coordinator was badly injured as well as two others.

The incident happened at Atabong East at 8am on Friday 16th March 2024 in part of the area controlled by the militant groups.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
ASATU Prime Minister Scores Soludo 98% of His Two Years in Office
Next article
Dangote feeds 10,000 people in Kano daily for Ramadan, distributes 1 million bags of rice nationwide

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  President Tinubu Appoints Chief Medical Directors Of Two Federal Medical Centres

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.