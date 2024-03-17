ASATU Prime Minister Scores Soludo 98% of His Two Years in Office

BY RAYMOND OZOJI, Awka

The Prime Minister of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Amb. Dr. John Metchie, has scored Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo 98% after a critical and thorough assessment of his two years in office.

Metchie who is also the President-General of Umueri community in Anambra-East Local Government Area of the state, said Soludo’s two years in office is really a wonder to behold because his disruptive change mantra really reflected in every aspect of development.

Metchie told our correspondent that Soludo has renovated and refurbished Umueri General Hospital beyond recognition coupled with other infrastructural developments his administration has recorded in the area.

He said the governor turned the entire state into a construction site awarding over 400 kilometers of roads and ensuring too that the roads met acceptable standards and not constructed shabbily.

Metchie who functions too as the Deputy Commander General (Technical Operations) of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), noted that the facts speak for themselves because the governor is indeed pursuing his agenda of making Anambra State a liveable and prosperous homeland for the citizenry.

He specifically thanked Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for conferring a befitting status on Awka the state capital, pointing out that Awka is now wearing a new look because of the massive road network constructed in the city by Soludo’s government.

Again, Metchie expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to the present state government for empowering 5000 youths with hands-on skills and providing N2 billion grants and soft loans with zero interest rates to enable the youngsters put their skills to economic use.

The Umueri President-General equally extolled the governor’s efforts in frontally tackling insecurity across Anambra State. He recalled that about seven local government areas were under siege when Soludo came on board but expressed joy that within two years of his administration, the affected council areas have been redeemed from the clutches of unknown gunmen.

Metchie maintained that rather than vilify Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo through destructive propaganda, it would be in the interest of all to rally round the governor and support him as he believes that Soludo is on a mission to rediscover Anambra State.

He however drew the attention of the state government to the deplorable condition of Nneyi Umueri Community Health Centre, saying that the health centre, if attended to, would go a long way to address the health and medical needs of locals at Nneyi Umueri and other neighbouring communities.

The PG also mentioned that Primary Healthcare Centre Otuocha Udabo Umueri needs accoumudation for the nurses as well as holistic renovation of the facility.

Metchie, who equally commended the Anambra-East Transition Committee Chairman Dr. Anslem Onuorah for his giant developmental strides in the council area, also appealed to the TC Chairman to asphalt the Patrick Metchie road which he said was an important road in the area.

Umueri General Hospital renovated and refurbished by the Soludo administration.