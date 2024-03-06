Bauchi South Constituents Commend Senator Shehu Buba Umar

By Umar Usman Duguri

Despite the global economic recession, constituents of Bauchi South Senatorial Zone of Bauchi State have every reason to commend the efforts of their Senator, Shehu Buba Umar towards their plight and infrastructural development through robust representation in the senate.

Speaking to our roving correspondent, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Bashir Bukar Rimin Zayan, described Senator Shehu as a gift from the Almighty God to the entire people of Bauchi State and beyond that deserves every support and loyalty to excel in the task of building a prosperous Bauchi State.

According to the chieftain, Sen. Shehu has so far through sincere determination and concern to the welfare of the people, provided the services much needed that were missed by the people over the years such as economic empowerment, infrastructural development, provision of portable water supply as well as socioeconomic development of the senatorial zone and other parts of Bauchi State.

He said: “We had several politicians that held public offices from Bauchi South. But we have not seen a first time senator who has achieved what the present senator representing Bauchi South has achieved within few months in office. We had not seen where a serving senator has become a gold fish that has no hiding place due to his generosity and concern to the plight of the entire people irrespective of any inclination

“We are yet to see a serving senator like Shehu Buba that dedicates more of his time to service delivery against his personal comfort. We are yet to see a serving senator friendly, more humble and sincerely committed to the welfare of the people than Senator Shehu Buba Umar who stood against the odds and committed his health and wealth to reach the upper chamber for the good of the people against his personal comfort

“We are not beating his drums for political reason but saying the reality on display without sounding offensive to any doubting Thomas. We as veteran politicians and community leaders who are closer to the grassroots are in the best position to rate the performance of any politician in or out of service without fear” he said

Rimin Zayan appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State and the electorates across party divide to extend more political support to Senator Shehu Buba Umar as a reward for deliverance of better dividends of democracy to all doorsteps.

In his contribution, a veteran journalist and commentator on national issues, Sanusi Muhammad, described Senator Shehu Buba Umar as a focused politician blessed with courage and the wherewithal to confront all challenges of benefit to humanity

“Senator Shehu was my trusted colleague in the political struggle of 2007 that installed the Isa Yuguda administration in Bauchi State. We went through hell in the hands of opposition but we remained determined and committed until we accessed victory. Throughout my interaction with him, there was never a time I found him unsuitable for any position of responsibility because he is sincere, is a man of the people that believes in an improved welfare to the people even with his last kobo

“As a serving senator on the platform of opposition party APC in Bauchi State, he has maintained a cordial relation with the PDP led-state government not minding the sharp political difference that exists. He doesn’t subscribe to unnecessary confrontations and abhors injustice in whatever form. Senator Shehu took his time to nurture his political career over the years which has now matured and majority are benefitting without an asking” he affirmed.

Muhammad appealed for understanding and unity amongst politicians irrespective of any imaginary difference for the good of all, saying; “Senator Shehu had suffered enough of political beatings by opponents within and without. He endured several challenges to scale the hurdle. Let us support his laudable objectives for a better Bauchi State”.